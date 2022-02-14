Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl; wife went into labor

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.13.2022 22:44:05





The receiver 25 years of the rams, van jeffersonhad to get out fired of So-Fi Stadium at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI. His wife, who was days away from giving birth according to doctors, attended the stadium to see the decisive match, however, had to leave the compound after suffering some contractions. Knowing this situation, The element of the Los Angeles team went to the hospital.

The information was released by the specialized NFL journalist, adam schefteron his Twitter account: “Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game and receiver rams open now is on the way to hospitalhe“.

Schefter also rrevealed some other details that happened at the end of the match, like the proposal from marriage from taylor rapp to your partner or injuries that some players suffered during or after the match.

​Van Jefferson was unable to celebrate with his teammates the achievement of the Vince Lombardi, since his duty as a father demanded commute to a Los Angeles hospitalwhere his wife was already being treated by doctors.

Nails hours later the receiver rose a Photo of the With her baby newborn. A tremendous joy after winning the Final of the National Football League for Van Jefferson.

The winner of the night? van jefferson The Rams WR was a Super Bowl champion, walked out of the stadium and into the hospital to meet his newborn baby. Unforgettable day I guess. pic.twitter.com/5gunsejZqr – Pete Dominguez (@pedrodomg) February 14, 2022

The meeting Come in Bengals and Rams it was extremely exciting. The locals took the match from Cincinnati thanks to a touchdown cooper kupp, who was the MVP of the match. With this victory, the Los Angeles team adds its second Super Bowl.

