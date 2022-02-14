Videos | Jorge Meré has a discussion with the Club América coaching staff

The America club went to the Lagoon Region in this Matchday 5 of the MX League to get his first win Closure 2022 to reach four units in the General Table and position himself in the thirteenth place. The game started with the locals leading by an own goal from Bruno Valdezhowever, the azulcremas response was quickly given with Diego Valdesbut the advantage returned to Saints with as much of Doriabut savior kings equalized the score, and in the complementary part the Paraguayan defender redeemed himself by scoring the maximum penalty to give victory to the Eagles.

Fight in America?

The duel was intense from the first minutes when Álvaro Fidalgo was affected by an elbow from Allan Cervantesalthough also the other moment that starred Jorge Mere caused a stir on social networks, once the Spanish player is seen running to the technical area to apparently face the assistant to Santiago Solari, in said action the new reinforcement is seen exchanging words and gesticulating in what was considered a dispute that stood out in the match. The video triggered dozens of comments from azulcremas fans, asserting that there was no altercation between the elements in the first part of the game.

Santiago Solari’s response

In the press conference that took place at the end of the game between Verdiblancos and Americanistas, Santiago Solari was approached by the media about the event with Jorge Mere and the coaching staff, the Argentine chose to clarify what happened, adding that it was only to modify the game since at that time America had the downside.

“We were correcting the stopped ball. I was very close, Meré, Jordan (Silva) came. We had received a goal from a corner and we tried to adjust, but nothing at all”.

Jorge Meré with the Eagles of America

With 24 years, Jorge Mere has amazed the fans with the work done on the field, since they are mostly positive comments, the Spanish defender got his second appearance with the Águilas del América, we must remember he played 60 minutes against Atlético San Luis and on this Day 5 played the full game in Torreón to accumulate his first 150 minutes in Liga MX out of a possible 360.