Yailin Anuel’s girlfriend would have responded to Karol G’s song with a song

The controversy continues. Since Anuel AA revealed the name and identity of the woman who has stolen his heart again, there are hundreds of comments and actions that have been seen in her midst.

Above all, because many of his followers hoped that the urban artist would return to Karol G and their relationship could be the same. But the reality is that this did not happen, it came to an end and both are making their lives.

Around that, Anuel has been seen very much in love with a woman who is also from the urban musical environment, called Yailin, with whom he has been very romantic, has given him luxurious and eccentric details and assures she will be his wife and mother of his children.

This has generated controversy, because among the fans of Karol G and Anuel AA there are those who do not want his new girlfriend, and many times he compares himself to the paisa artist. However, she has never commented on her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship.

However, his most recent theme, ‘Mamii’, by Karol G with Bicky G, hIt has generated more controversy because it is ensured that the letter is dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Anuel and his girlfriend. And although there are no claims about this, Yailin decided, according to what some believe, to answer him with a musical rhyme.

In the singing part of the song, he assures that “he” buys bikinis for him to model, and that, without a doubt, “he loves me, he loves me”. In the same live you can see how many tell her not to sing, that Karol G is better, and in the comments of the publication they assure that Anuel made the worst change of her life and that if she responded it was because “it hurt” .

