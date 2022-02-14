Yanet García, the “Climate Girl”, is ahead of Valentine’s Day modeling heated red lingerie

Yanet Garcia continues to arouse passions through its official social networks, where this weekend ahead of the celebrations for Valentine’s Day to show off your perfect curves with a bodysuit It left very little to the imagination.

There is no doubt that the former television presenter from Monterrey, Nuevo León, knows how to attract attention, because in one of her most recent Instagram posts she caused a stir among her more than 14.5 million followers, before whom showed off her sculptural silhouette with a sensual lace bodysuit and transparencies in red, garment that he used to start the celebrations for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s almost Valentine’s Day. 2 days Would you be my Valentine?“was the text with which he accompanied the video that, although it has a short duration, has become one of the most acclaimed, since in a few hours it has managed to register nearly 1 million views.

On this occasion, the also actress who rose to fame as a television presenter and who reached great levels of popularity as “La Chica del Clima”, used the first seconds of the publication to dance in front of the camera while modeling the heated garment that she exposed her shapely silhouette, which she stripped off to get under the sheets.

However, the countdown to enjoy February 14 began days before, when the beautiful 31-year-old model shared another video in which she modeled a sexy lingerie set in the same tone, with which she showed her silhouette on the front and on the back. behind, arousing compliments of all kinds that once again confirmed that she is one of the Internet’s favorite celebrities.

“It’s almost Valentine’s Day“, he sentenced along with the images that are part of a behind-the-scenes of the exclusive content that his true fans will be able to enjoy in the coming days.

