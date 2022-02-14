Yasser Tejeda brings his Dominican rhythms to Carnegie Hall

The Weill Music Institute premiered the new season of its interactive children’s series: Sing with Carnegie Hall . A free initiative that is available on digital platforms and accessible through the social media accounts of this famous musical institution.

Yasser Tejeda from his studio.

The proposal consists of a series of videos, less than 15 minutes long, dedicated to children between the ages of 3 and 6. Each episode highlights children’s songs from around the world and seeks to stimulate the imagination of children by connecting them with nature, their community, their family and their dreams.

And one of these episodes is carried out by the musician of Dominican origin, Yasser Tejedawho, thanks to his original compositions and the interpretation of classical Latin American melodies, shares with minors the musical roots of his country.

In this regard, Tejeda himself revealed that in his episode “I sang a children’s song that my mother usually sang to me. And it is a song from Latin America. And it is something extremely interesting that children are exposed to different cultures and children’s songs that have been sung for years and for several generations”.

Episodes premiere every Saturday at 10 am, from February 12 to March 12. They can be accessed through Carnegie Hall’s social media accounts on Facebook and YouTube or by visiting the website: cargeniehall.org/sing