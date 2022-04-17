12% have not yet been vaccinated against Covid

Since January 2021, when the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 was applied in Brazil, 409,151,616 doses of the immunizing agent have been applied nationwide. Today, the injection is available for people over 5 years of age, in two doses, plus booster. Elderly and immunosuppressed patients can now receive the fourth dose.

However, despite the fact that the immunizer is already widely available, about 12% of the vaccinated population has not even taken the first dose, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles. Almost 19% of those who received the first injection did not return to take the second and complete the vaccination schedule.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Juarez Cunha, explains that the Brazilian population has joined the vaccination campaign en masse, and 88% of people who can take the vaccine have already received the immunizer already represents a success – the percentage is higher than childhood vaccine coverage, for example.

“We imagined that we would have around 5% of non-adherence, which represents the public historically known as anti-vax, denialist, which already existed before the pandemic and persisted. What is surprising is that we have more than we expected,” he says. He recalls that the number of people without the first dose can change due to failures in the data supply system. Often, data can be entered late.

Still, Cunha states that the main explanation for the 12% is not that anti-vax drugs have multiplied, but that the misinformation and fake news circulating since the beginning of the vaccination campaign ended up contributing to people who had doubts not feeling confident. to receive the immunizing agent and, therefore, they have not looked for a health center until today.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Even in countries with high immunization rates, the number of vaccinees infected with Covid is growing. Despite what it may seem, this does not mean that immunizations do not work.Westend61/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid Contrary to what many think, the vaccine does not actually prevent contamination, but reduces the chances of more serious cases that can lead to death. That’s why it’s important to continue taking the indicated doses and maintain care to prevent infection.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid In other words, the main objective of the vaccine is not to stop the infection, but to prevent the coronavirus from causing serious complications, especially when it comes to more vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid Vaccines like the flu, for example, have worked the same way for decades. The protection provided by the immunizer works against more severe forms of influenza and helps to reduce the number of cases that could collapse health systems.Pramote Polyamate/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid According to experts, the need to strengthen vaccine doses exists because immunity against the virus does not last forever. In addition to the fact that the coronavirus has great potential for mutation, many vaccines, such as Covid, need to be reapplied from time to time to ensure the necessary protection.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid The Ômicron variant is more transmissible and can “bypass” the immunity provided by the vaccine. So, even if we have all the doses up to date, the chance of contracting the virus being exposed to agglomerations, without following the proper health standards, exists.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid The current increase in positive diagnoses can be explained by crowds caused by holiday parties, birthdays, long holidays, etc.Flashpop/Getty Images ***Why-vaccinated-can-be-infected-with-covid However, the deceleration of deaths around the world is clear, which reinforces the importance of vaccination, especially in a scenario of Ômicron circulation.FG Trade / Getty Images 0

“An important aspect is that part of the absentees often do not get vaccinated due to lack of time, knowledge or access. In general, this population is more vulnerable and it is up to the municipalities to evaluate the data and use active search strategies not only for those who are not vaccinated, but also for those who have not completed the scheme”, explains the president of SBIm.

He regrets that the Ministry of Health has not released data that confirm the effectiveness and safety of immunizers, showing how many lives were saved, or the number of hospitalizations avoided. As part of those who hesitate to receive the immunizer do so out of political ideology, information coming from a reliable source, directly from the government, could be what is needed to convince this population to take the injection.

Proven safety and effectiveness

Much because of vaccination, Brazil is experiencing a moment of calm in the pandemic: with low and average cases of less than 200 for about two weeks, the country is already back to normal routine. “If we don’t utilize this critical tool, we remain at risk. Nobody can predict what will happen in the future, but it is essential that we are prepared for new waves”, warns the infectious disease specialist.

He explains that even with a high percentage of vaccinated, the famous herd immunity does not seem to work against Covid-19. The virus mutates, reappearing with greater force in other variants and, unfortunately, the protection offered by immunizers falls in the face of new versions of the disease. “Nevertheless, the more people immunized, the less chance that the virus will circulate and individuals will have serious disease”, he reinforces.

In addition to the vaccine protecting individually against the virus, Cunha argues that it is important to convince the 12% who have not yet taken the vaccine for the good of society. “Everyone who doesn’t get the vaccine impacts collective protection,” she says.