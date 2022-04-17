15 Later, Kiernan Shipka Wants Mad Men Spinoff With Sally

Advertising Could not load ad

When Mad Men premiered in 2007, Kiernan Shipka was just 7 years old, appearing for the first time in the second episode of the award-winning drama. Now, a decade and a half later, the 22-year-old actress wants to revive the sassy and witty Sally Draper in a spin-off following the character’s adult life.

“I didn’t leave Sally behind, no way”said Kiernan during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But I don’t think she would be in New York, she would be in Los Angeles.”

Adult Sally in Los Angeles would indeed be interesting. If it followed the same current age as the actress in alignment with the Mad Men timeline, the character would be in the mid-1970s. But it is possible to advance the clock, if you want, putting it in other decades.

This was even a suggestion made in the past by Jon Hamm, publicist and anti-hero Don Draper, Sally’s father in the plot. “I would watch a series like: The Decades of Sally”said the actor in an old interview with Entertainment Weekly, imagining the character maturing as time progresses.

Possibilities of at least one Mad Men spin-off were considered shortly after the series ended, in 2015. Following one of the advertising men was never an option, not least because they would be very old, no matter what year the plot was set.

Accompanying Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) would be a safe path, but difficult to execute today due to the status of a Hollywood star conquered by the actress, linked to so many other projects that she leads.

A puppy with Sally wouldn’t be a bad idea.. The character has grown in every way in Mad Men, having been part of the main core of the story for the last four seasons.

And Kiernan Shipka has a name capable of leading a series; she did it on Netflix in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020). And he currently stars with Diane Kruger in The Price of Ambition, a drama reboot of the 1990s film of the same name.

Winner of four Emmys for Best Drama, Mad Men has seven seasons available on Prime Video and HBO Max. ⬩