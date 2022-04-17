27 cars that will be exempt from IPVA in 2023; see if yours is on the list

The IPVA is a state tax levied annually paid by all those who own motor vehicles, and the amount charged for the tax is not the same for all states. To calculate the value of IPVA of the vehicle, you must know the list price of the car (Tabela Fipe) and the rate charged in the state, which varies from 1% to 6%.

Payment can be made in cash or in up to 5 installments by bank slip and up to 21 installments by credit card. Each vehicle has a date for payment to be made, which varies depending on the end of the license plate. Plates with final 1 must pay the IPVA by January 10th.

Those who pay the IPVA in cash can get a discount of up to 9% of the total amount. If the IPVA payment is not made according to the calendar, a fine of 0.33% will be charged daily, and if there is no payment within 180 days, it goes to the active debt. The rules change by state, so some vehicles will be exempt from paying state tax.

In Goiás, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima it will not be necessary to pay the IPVA for vehicles with 10 years of manufacture, such as:

Audi A3 2010

Chevrolet Astra 2010

Citroen C3 2010

Citroen C4 Pallas 2012

In Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Ceará, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins, vehicles with up to 15 years of manufacture do not pay the IPVA:

Audi A3 2007

BMW Z4 2007

Fiat Brava 2007

Ford Ka 2007

Vehicles with 18 years of manufacture do not pay IPVA in Mato Grosso:

VW Goal

GM Corsa

GM Celtic

Fiat Siena

In Alagoas, cars manufactured until December 31, 2000 will be exempt from the fee:

Chevrolet Vectra Challenge

Chevrolet Montana Sport

Fiat Stilo Schumacher

Vehicles with 20 years of manufacture will not pay the tax in the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul:

Fiat Fiorino 2002

Fiat Uno 2002

Jeep Wrangler 2002

Toyota Hilux 2002

In Santa Catarina, vehicles produced until 1985 will be exempt from paying the tax:

Chevrolet Chevette 1985

Dodge Dart 1970

Volkswagen Beetle 1985

Willys Rural Pickup 1966

In Pernambuco and Minas Gerais, the reduction is progressive according to the year of the car: