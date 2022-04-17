27 cars that will be exempt from IPVA in 2023; see if yours is on the list
The IPVA is a state tax levied annually paid by all those who own motor vehicles, and the amount charged for the tax is not the same for all states. To calculate the value of IPVA of the vehicle, you must know the list price of the car (Tabela Fipe) and the rate charged in the state, which varies from 1% to 6%.
Payment can be made in cash or in up to 5 installments by bank slip and up to 21 installments by credit card. Each vehicle has a date for payment to be made, which varies depending on the end of the license plate. Plates with final 1 must pay the IPVA by January 10th.
Those who pay the IPVA in cash can get a discount of up to 9% of the total amount. If the IPVA payment is not made according to the calendar, a fine of 0.33% will be charged daily, and if there is no payment within 180 days, it goes to the active debt. The rules change by state, so some vehicles will be exempt from paying state tax.
In Goiás, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima it will not be necessary to pay the IPVA for vehicles with 10 years of manufacture, such as:
- Audi A3 2010
- Chevrolet Astra 2010
- Citroen C3 2010
- Citroen C4 Pallas 2012
In Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Ceará, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins, vehicles with up to 15 years of manufacture do not pay the IPVA:
- Audi A3 2007
- BMW Z4 2007
- Fiat Brava 2007
- Ford Ka 2007
Vehicles with 18 years of manufacture do not pay IPVA in Mato Grosso:
- VW Goal
- GM Corsa
- GM Celtic
- Fiat Siena
In Alagoas, cars manufactured until December 31, 2000 will be exempt from the fee:
- Chevrolet Vectra Challenge
- Chevrolet Montana Sport
- Fiat Stilo Schumacher
Vehicles with 20 years of manufacture will not pay the tax in the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul:
- Fiat Fiorino 2002
- Fiat Uno 2002
- Jeep Wrangler 2002
- Toyota Hilux 2002
In Santa Catarina, vehicles produced until 1985 will be exempt from paying the tax:
- Chevrolet Chevette 1985
- Dodge Dart 1970
- Volkswagen Beetle 1985
- Willys Rural Pickup 1966
In Pernambuco and Minas Gerais, the reduction is progressive according to the year of the car:
- Ford Model A 1929
- Volkswagen Beetle 1961
- Volkswagen Passat 1979
- Ford Belina 1973