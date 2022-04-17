all about the trend that will dominate 2022

Read more

The head scarf is one of the favorite styling tricks of the moment. A fashion classic, this accessory often reappears on the podium of trends. Furthermore, he also marked the 70’s and now reappears in full force.

Today, celebrities, influencers, and the entire internet revolve around the look. There are even entire TikTok trends dedicated to the accessory.

And there’s no doubt why: luxurious, versatile and fun, a nice head scarf is enough to completely change the look.

Head scarf is the accessory of the time

There’s no denying that the scarf has become the darling styling trick of the time. In addition to celebrities – who quickly adopted the headscarf + sunglasses combo, brands such as Dior and Versace also bet on the trend on their catwalks.

And as far as what we’re seeing on Instagram and Tik Tok, the versatile accessory should be on the rise for quite some time. As it is an accessory, it quickly combines with other high trends, bringing a lot of personality to the production and giving an immediate touch of elegance to the look.

Celebrities are betting on the trend

As we said earlier, celebrities and influencers were quick to join the trend. Among the celebrities who have embraced the style, we have Olivia Rodrigo, who marked the opening scene of her music video Deva Vu with a pink silk scarf and black sunglasses.

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen are also fans of the headscarf, with very varied ties. After all, versatility is the strong point of the accessory, which combines with very varied styles.

And of course, they also have their favorite styling tricks. One of the summer hits was the scarf combined with a bikini, in a resort chic or even fun vibe.

It all depends, of course, on the print chosen for the look. In this way, you can explore a multitude of productions starting with the accessory as a starting point.

See below how the celebrities are betting on the scarf looks:

First up, we have Vanessa Hudgens, who pairs her scarf with a bikini.

Then Bella Hadid with the 70s-style lashing, super high

In addition, the model also loves the headscarf + bikini combo

Without a doubt, Kendall Jenner also loves the piece for the summer

Like her sister, Kylie creates amazing looks with a scarf

Finally, we have Selena Gomez, who also loves the resort chic vibe.

Now that you know everything about the trend, it’s time to bet on scarf looks. That’s why we’ve put together some amazing inspirations we’ve seen on the internet. Also remember that the ideal is to explore different lashings and find the one that best suits your style.

The fabric certainly varies according to the occasion. But we reinforce that silk and satin are the most sought after textures at the moment. Despite this, there is also room for scarves with warmer fibers, as the idea is to maximize versatility.

In this way, it is possible to wear the headscarf from winter to the hottest days, always with a lot of personality.

To start, bet on the scarf to create a look with contrasting colors

See how color blocking here is subtle and fun

On the other hand, those who prefer something more clean can still bet on the all white look for the summer.

In addition, it is still possible to combine the scarf with one of the pieces of the look.

Now if you want to adapt the trend for winter, know that the headscarf is elegant in all seasons.

After all, the versatility of the accessory elevates it to the position of darling of the time

Conclusion

As we have seen so far, the headscarf has certainly become an essential accessory for 2022. That’s because, regardless of your style, the piece adapts and looks good in any look. Whether in summer or winter, it’s easy to find creating amazing productions that take the piece as a focal point.

Therefore, the headscarf is quickly gaining new fans and, of course, a legion of fans.

Do you like fashion? So be sure to check out what’s new in our Trends category. In it, we show the latest fashion news, with look tips and accessories.

