Ana Maria Braga embarrasses Natália in a post BBB22 interview

Ana Maria Braga talks with Natália (Reproduction Globoplay)

Ana Maria Braga surprised the audience of “Mais Você” during his interview with Natalia Deodatodeleted most recent from “BBB22”. Even knowing the sister’s high rejection and the delicate moments she spent inside the houseAna Maria chose an aggressive approach when talking to her and even talked about Natalia behind her back.

Palmeirense, Ana Maria resonated the most recent game of her team, and laughed at the incessant chatter between the two new characters of “Mais Você”, the two “blondes” who arrived to replace the presence of Louro José. When mocking the noise of the two, Ana Maria shot: “You are looking like Nat, who doesn’t respect others talking”.

Ana Maria’s attack surprised especially because it was not said in front of Natalia, who did not have the possibility to defend herself. Then the presenter insisted several times on the subject, showing discussions of the program and confinement colleagues complaining about Natália’s inability to listen and not interrupt a conversation.

Visibly embarrassed, Natália remained silent, and was elegant when answering Ana Maria’s questions. “The game makes us very skinny. Outside the house, I always have people by my side who don’t want to impose what they think, but who understand that in dialogue we need to counter, it’s not just one speaks and the other shuts up I believe there are moments when I interrupt people, I’m impulsive, and in that relationship, in a moment of tension, I couldn’t control my way. I made a lot of mistakes there and I admitted it”, she explained.

“In a moment? Just one?”, Ana Maria replied, laughing. Keeping calm, Natalia gave a discreet smile, and explained that she was indeed very explosive inside the house and that confinement is done to take people out of control. “I really exploded, I felt bad at various times, and many times afterwards I didn’t even remember what we had fought over. But that’s it, only those who are inside know”.

In her interviews with those eliminated from the program, Ana Maria has lost her grip and made some unfortunate statements, like when he used a term LGBTQIA+phobic in his conversation with Vyni. In another sad moment, the presenter exposed Natália’s pain in an interview with Slovenia, when he insisted that the model watch Nat’s crying crisis and outbreak.