Athletico-PR X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

1 time In progress: Internacional 0x0 Fortaleza and RB Bragantino 1×0 Atltico-GO.

1 time Mariano takes a free-kick from the right end to the area, Zaracho heads it from afar and sends it out.

1 time Hurricane fans turn up the volume in the stands.

1 time uh! Orejuela goes down to the right of the attack and wing the ball in the area. Vitinho beats Mariano by the top and sends him out.

1 time Nathan misses the decision in defense, Vitinho dominates, takes it to the area and crosses. Court of Alonso.

1 time Warm and very positional game so far.

1 time Now it’s Terans’ turn to hit from outside the area and send it over.

14

1 time Bryan Garca receives with some space in the middle, risks kick and hits the defense.

1 time Ademir receives from the right of the attack, tries to launch in the area, but plays in the void. Benedict thanks you.

1 time Atltico try to keep the ball more, but find it difficult to get out of the defense.

1 time Ademir presses the mark from the right of the attack, but he fouls Pedro Henrique.

1 time In progress: Internacional 0x0 Fortaleza and RB Bragantino 0x0 Atltico-GO.

1 time The game starts more truncated in Curitiba.

1 time Eduardo Sasha asks for a throw on the left wing, Orejuela follows the play well and cuts his head.

1 time Nacho takes a corner from the left on the first post, Zaracho deflects it and sends a right from Bento’s goal.

1 time Sasha gets open on the left wing, tries to cross and stamps the marker.

1 time Terans asks for a pass on the left of the attack, the ball comes out very strong and gets lost on the side.

1 time Mariano receives a pass from Ademir on the attack’s right and wing in the area. Rubens heads up and sends it out.

1 time The presence of the public in the Arena is good.

1 time Atltico plays the ball sideways in the defensive field.

1 time Athletico wears a red-black shirt and black shoes. Atletico in a white shirt and white shoes.

1 time Roll the ball at Arena da Baixada!

1 time Closed: Santos 2×1 Coritiba and Flamengo 3×1 So Paulo.

1 time Teams on the lawn. Let’s go to the National Anthem.

1 time Wilson Pereira Sampaio (GO) officiates the game later. VAR is under the command of Pablo Ramon Pinheiro (RN).

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Rubens, Nacho, Zaracho and Ademir; Eduardo Sasha.

1 time ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Bryan Garca and Terans; Canobbio, Marcelo Cirino and Vitinho.

1 time Galo comes from a tie for Libertadores in a local classic against América-MG: 1×1, in Mineiro, by group D.

1 time Debut of Fbio Carille in charge of Furaco for the Brazilian. In the middle of the week, the team beat The Strongest by Libertadores, 1×0, with the new coach on the bench.

1 time The teams will face each other again after five months, when they decided on the 2021 Copa do Brasil, and Galo got the best: victories by 4×0 and 2×1.

1 time In Furaco, the main absence is Thiago Heleno, in the medical department.

1 time ABSENCE! Released to accompany the birth of his daughter, Hulk misses the Rooster tonight.

1 time Current champions, Atltico started the championship with a 2-0 victory over Internacional, in Mineiro.

1 time In the debut of the Brazilian, Athletico visited So Paulo and ended up thrashed by 4×0, a result that culminated in the dismissal of Alberto Valentim.

1 time Right now we have cloudy weather and 16C in Curitiba.