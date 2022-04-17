Athletico-PR X Atltico-MG – Superesportes
20
1 time
In progress: Internacional 0x0 Fortaleza and RB Bragantino 1×0 Atltico-GO.
19
1 time
Mariano takes a free-kick from the right end to the area, Zaracho heads it from afar and sends it out.
18
1 time
Hurricane fans turn up the volume in the stands.
17
1 time
uh! Orejuela goes down to the right of the attack and wing the ball in the area. Vitinho beats Mariano by the top and sends him out.
16
1 time
Nathan misses the decision in defense, Vitinho dominates, takes it to the area and crosses. Court of Alonso.
15
1 time
Warm and very positional game so far.
14
1 time
Now it’s Terans’ turn to hit from outside the area and send it over.
14
1 time
Bryan Garca receives with some space in the middle, risks kick and hits the defense.
13
1 time
Ademir receives from the right of the attack, tries to launch in the area, but plays in the void. Benedict thanks you.
12
1 time
Atltico try to keep the ball more, but find it difficult to get out of the defense.
11
1 time
Ademir presses the mark from the right of the attack, but he fouls Pedro Henrique.
10
1 time
In progress: Internacional 0x0 Fortaleza and RB Bragantino 0x0 Atltico-GO.
9
1 time
The game starts more truncated in Curitiba.
8
1 time
Eduardo Sasha asks for a throw on the left wing, Orejuela follows the play well and cuts his head.
7
1 time
Nacho takes a corner from the left on the first post, Zaracho deflects it and sends a right from Bento’s goal.
6
1 time
Sasha gets open on the left wing, tries to cross and stamps the marker.
5
1 time
Terans asks for a pass on the left of the attack, the ball comes out very strong and gets lost on the side.
4
1 time
Mariano receives a pass from Ademir on the attack’s right and wing in the area. Rubens heads up and sends it out.
3
1 time
The presence of the public in the Arena is good.
two
1 time
Atltico plays the ball sideways in the defensive field.
1
1 time
Athletico wears a red-black shirt and black shoes. Atletico in a white shirt and white shoes.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Arena da Baixada!
0
1 time
Closed: Santos 2×1 Coritiba and Flamengo 3×1 So Paulo.
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn. Let’s go to the National Anthem.
0
1 time
Wilson Pereira Sampaio (GO) officiates the game later. VAR is under the command of Pablo Ramon Pinheiro (RN).
0
1 time
ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Rubens, Nacho, Zaracho and Ademir; Eduardo Sasha.
0
1 time
ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Bryan Garca and Terans; Canobbio, Marcelo Cirino and Vitinho.
0
1 time
Galo comes from a tie for Libertadores in a local classic against América-MG: 1×1, in Mineiro, by group D.
0
1 time
Debut of Fbio Carille in charge of Furaco for the Brazilian. In the middle of the week, the team beat The Strongest by Libertadores, 1×0, with the new coach on the bench.
0
1 time
The teams will face each other again after five months, when they decided on the 2021 Copa do Brasil, and Galo got the best: victories by 4×0 and 2×1.
0
1 time
In Furaco, the main absence is Thiago Heleno, in the medical department.
0
1 time
ABSENCE! Released to accompany the birth of his daughter, Hulk misses the Rooster tonight.
0
1 time
Current champions, Atltico started the championship with a 2-0 victory over Internacional, in Mineiro.
0
1 time
In the debut of the Brazilian, Athletico visited So Paulo and ended up thrashed by 4×0, a result that culminated in the dismissal of Alberto Valentim.
0
1 time
Right now we have cloudy weather and 16C in Curitiba.
0
1 time
Good afternoon! From now on, follow everything from Athletico-PR and Atltico-MG for the 2nd round of the Brazilian 2022.