Atlético de Madrid scores in the 55th minute, beats Espanyol and remains in the G-4 | spanish football
Now focused on the Spanish Championship, after the elimination in the Champions, Atletico Madrid had to sweat to overcome Espanyol. Diego Simeone’s team beat Barcelona 2-1 this Sunday, with a goal scored in the 55th minute of the second half, with Carrasco taking a penalty. The Belgian also opened the scoring, and Raúl de Tomás equalized.
- View La Liga table
With the victory, Atlético de Madrid reached 60 points in 32 matches, opening three ahead of Betis, who are in fifth place, with 57 and the same number of games. Madrid are still in contention for the G-4 with seven games remaining in Espanyol: Sevilla is third with 60 points, in 31 games, and Barcelona is second, with the same score in 31 games.
Carrasco scored both goals for Atletico Madrid in the triumph over Espanyol (Photo: Reuters)
After a goalless first half, Atlético opened the scoring at the beginning of the final stage, in the seventh minute. After playing at speed, Matheus Cunha received at the entrance of the area and gave a good deep pass to Carrasco. The Belgian dominated, cut the mark and hit placed to open the scoring.
In the 29th minute, Espanyol equalized with a free kick by Raúl de Tomás, who hit hard in the right corner of Oblak. The goalkeeper tried to make a save, but let the ball slip away. Atleti pressed on the final stretch in search of victory, and managed to open the way in stoppage time.
In the last of the five minutes of added time given by the referee, Atleti got a penalty, confirmed in the midst of great controversy. After a hit and hit in the area, the ball hit Raúl de Tomás’ arm. After reviewing the VAR, the referee confirmed the penalty, taken and converted by Carrasco only in the 55th minute – after much complaint from Espanyol players.