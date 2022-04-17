Sports

Barcellos looks for Flamengo’s ‘baby’ for Internacional’s coach; crowd reacts on the web

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
International

Internacional is in a hurry to announce a new commander and one of Flamengo’s ‘darlings’ was sought out by the board

Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional - Barcellos 'takes aim' at ex-Flamengo and stirs up fans
Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional – Barcellos 'takes aim' at ex-Flamengo and stirs up fans
Internacional chose to fire coach Cacique Medina this Friday (15th), after several questionable performances and unsatisfactory results. Since then, the board has been racing against time to announce the choice of a new coach and several national and international names have been put forward as options.

The board is in a great hurry to choose a new commander, so that the new coach doesn’t waste too much time adapting to the team and can already transform the Colorado season, which is just beginning. After names like Cuca, Lisca and Mano Menezes emerged as candidates, the Central da Bola profile revealed the most recent poll by Internacional.

Former Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus was one of the names that the board came into contact with. Despite going against the ‘standard’ of being Brazilian that the board looks for in its new commander, the professor’s good passage at the Carioca Club showed that the coach would not go through the moment of adaptation and would arrive to add immediately.

However, the high value of the Portuguese salary discouraged the board, which ‘shrinked’ its search for Mano Menezes, who is the absolute favorite to assume the position. The board intends to make a quick decision and will meet with the coach after the match against Fortaleza this Sunday (17), to formalize the negotiation, says the Revista Colorada portal.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news that Colorado was looking for Jorge Jesus and the crowd seems to prefer Portuguese: “Seriously, Jorge Jesus would be a good name to coach Inter“, said one of the netizens.

Source link

