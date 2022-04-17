Benzema saves at the end, Rodrygo scores and Real Madrid shoots at Espanyol

The clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla, valid for the 32nd round of the Spanish Championship, had ups and downs for both teams and the score ended 3-2 for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who went into the break losing by two goals.

Benzema, Real’s main player of the season, guaranteed the triumph of the merengue team in stoppage time. The Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior also had an outstanding performance, with a goal from the former Santos player.

Real Madrid leads the tournament with 75 points, 15 ahead of Sevilla, who are in fourth place. Barcelona, ​​who are in second place with 60 points, enter the match tomorrow against Cádiz, at Camp Nou.

Real’s next clash is against Osasuna, on the 20th, also valid for the Spanish Championship. In addition to the positive campaign in La Liga, the Madrid team is in the semifinals of the Champions League. The team faces Manchester City, who eliminated Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Seville in front

Playing at home and needing the victory to continue in the fight for the title, Sevilla went on top of the opponent and opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the first half. Midfielder Rakitic took the free-kick accurately and hit the right corner of goalkeeper Courtois.

advantage increases

The goal moved Real, who became disorganized defensively. Four minutes later, the hosts scored the second goal, this time with the Argentine Lamela, who took advantage of the leftover after a split between Courtois and Corona.

home team’s first half

The initial stage was controlled by Sevilla, who managed to generate scoring chances and prevent Real from being dangerous. The championship leader’s chances were either blocked or were in an irregular position.

real decreases

The championship leader reduced the damage a few minutes after the start of the second half. Vini Jr. started the move and left it to Carvajal, who crossed for the Brazilian Rodrygo to finish well and score the first goal for merengue.

Referee cancels goal by Vini Jr.

Real improved a lot in the second half and put pressure on Sevilla to the point of tying the game. However, the referee annulled the bid claiming that the Brazilian used his arm to control the ball. He upheld the decision after reviewing it in VAR.

Now it’s worth it!

The visitors finally reached the tie: in the 36th minute, defender Nacho took advantage of Carvajal’s pass to hit low and leave the game 2-2.

Amazing turn!

The second half was really for Real Madrid, who got the comeback with striker Karim Benzema in the second half stoppage time. The French forward took advantage of Rodrygo’s assistance to finish and leave the merengue club closer to the Spanish title.