Botafogo: Victor Cuesta should be on the bench against Ceará; Cat is preserved for the Copa do Brasil

Now finally with your work visa regularized, Luís Castro will do this Sunday, at 7pm, at Castelão, against Cearáhis debut at the helm of the Botafogo. The Portuguese coach will have the mission of taking the alvinegro to his first victory in the Braziliansince in the opening round, at home, the team was defeated by Corinthiansa bucket of cold water in the crowd that filled Nilton Santos.

Coached by Dorival Jr., the team from Ceará started in the championship with a capital victory over Palmeiras, by 3 to 2, at the home of alviverde paulista. To face the rival on the rise, Castro will have a reinforcement: the defender Victor Cuesta is related and will be able to make his first match at Botafogo. He is the only one of the six athletes who arrived at the club in the last week already regularized in the CBF and able to play. But the tendency is for him to start on the bench. Therefore, the defense would again be formed by Sampaio and Kanu.

On the other hand, the goalkeeper Kitty Fernandez and the attacker Matheus Nascimento did not travel to Fortaleza. Gatito’s absence is due to pain in his right knee, recently operated on. The Paraguayan will be preserved for Wednesday’s game, by the Brazil’s Cup, against Ceilândia, in the Federal District. The young striker is out for family reasons: he lost his grandfather during the week and was released by the club.

Diego Loureirowho defended the alvinegra goal for most of the Serie B title campaign, should be the holder. erisonwho has already started playing against Corinthians, will be kept in the attack.

Already Jonathan Silvaa left-back who did poorly in his debut at the Brazilian and left at halftime after being booed a lot, was also not listed. Hugo must be the substitute.