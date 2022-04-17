Bruno Guimarães makes two, Newcastle beats Leicester and breathes in the Premier League

Bruno Guimarães scored both goals in Newcastle’s victory over Leicester, this Sunday (17), for the Premier League

THE Newcastle won the Leicester per 2 to 1this Sunday (17), for the 33rd round of the Premier League. And victory passed through the feet of Bruno Guimarães.

In the field, the foxes they even went ahead. Ademola Lookman opened the scoring at 19 of the first. But the reaction was immediate.

At 30 minutes of the first stage, Bruno Guimaraes took advantage of the surplus in the area, shared it with the opposing goalkeeper and made it 1 to 1.

The turning point came at the end of the game.

In stoppage time, Newcastle launched a fulminating counterattack. The Brazilian midfielder appeared in the area, received a cross in the measure and stole the nets with his head.

With the result, Newcastle took a breather in the table. Arrived at 37 points and went to 14th placing.

On the other hand, Leicester, with 40 points, missed the chance to climb the rankings and occupies the 9th position.

Bruno Guimarães celebrates a goal with the Newcastle shirt Getty Images

Datasheet

Newcastle 2×1 Leicester

GOALS: Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes [30′ e 90+5′] Leicester: Lookman [19′]

Newcastle: Dúbravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn and Targett; Shelvey, Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães; Almirón (Murphy) Wood (Willock) and Allan Saint-Maxinin (Gayle)

Leicester: Schmeichel; James Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu and Luke Thomas; Mendy, Tielemans and Dewsbury-Hall; Ayoze Pérez (Maddison), Daka (Iheanacho) and Lookman (Barnes)