CBLOL Academy 2022: Three-time champion, Bounty recalls going to team B: “I had to prove myself” | lol

Two-time champion for Flamengo Academy in 2021, Bounty started the 2022 season in the main team, playing for the CBLOL, but, after the first two rounds, he was replaced by Leonardo “Gyeong”, a player from the base team who later gave way to the South Korean Won -yeong “Kuri”. Flamengo had a bad performance in the elite.

1 of 1 Bounty, from Flamengo, celebrates with the trophy of the 1st Split of the CBLOL Academy 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Bounty, from Flamengo, celebrates with the trophy of the 1st Split of the CBLOL Academy 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

+ Bounty gets emotional with family members and explains crying; video

The academy team, to which Bounty returned, had an average campaign in the qualifying phase, with ten wins and eight losses. In addition to swapping Gyeong for Bounty, the team saw hunter Luís Gustavo “Sting” rise to the main roster and then return. In the playoffs, Flamengo beat FURIA 3-1 in the quarterfinals, LOUD 3-1 in the semifinals and paiN 3-2 in the decision.

— There were several changes in this split, which unfortunately had a negative impact on our work at the academy. It’s not good to be testing players every week. THE [treinador] Patron still managed to make it happen. It worked because everyone embraced the idea. Nobody likes to be demoted to the academy. Obviously I wasn’t very happy, but after stopping and thinking, I saw that this was necessary, that I had to show myself and prove myself in order, who knows, in the near future, to play CBLOL again,” Bounty said at a press conference. after winning the title.

Professionally, Bounty had particular challenges this split.

— I started this split at CBLOL. It’s no surprise to anyone that I got there and performed poorly. Many things happened, I doubted myself for several moments. When I was lowered into the academy, I saw a new possibility to show the real me. I wanted to be there, but the staff doesn’t do anything for me and I was happy that at least I would be with people I admire a lot and take as friends. I knew the team would work from the first moment I stepped into that room, I said that we would conquer it from here. And it all proved real.

CBLOL Academy 2022: Flamengo players cry with relatives after title

Flamengo’s three titles at CBLOL Academy were won by very different squads. Only Bounty is common to all three achievements.

— We were always underestimated in all the splits I played for Flamengo. A lot is due to the fact that they don’t know the players because they are new. THE [manager] Davisito has been trying to look for solo queue players who stand out and not top seeds. Obviously there were some, but always keeping the base in the way he likes to work. About our championship, in my opinion, it was a little troubled, we contested several times, every week it was 1-1. It even got a little weird, because it seemed like a curse, but we, being a very versatile team in the playoffs, did new things. We managed to surprise quite positively.

Flamengo’s LoL manager, Davi “Davisito”, said at the press conference that having won three titles with different teams shows that the club knows how to work with the base.

— The championship starts and nobody believes in our team, there are many polls and polls, nobody points us as favorites. But people forgot that our two previous titles were with two different teams, playing different styles of play. I believe that we can, without a question of ego, assume that we are powerful, because we know how to work the academy and play to win.

The coach, Leone “Patron”, praised the quality of the athletes in the squad and minimized the weight that the team must carry for the 2nd Split. But he pointed out that the team is becoming more respected for the positive results they have been getting.