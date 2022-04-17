Ceni sees “ungrateful” table and explains São Paulo’s plan at Maracanã: “If you only come to defend yourself, you will lose” | Sao Paulo

Despite Flamengo’s greater dominance, São Paulo tried to play and not just defend, but had below average performance and gave up many spaces to the rival, especially when Gabriel Sara replaced Pablo Maia, and Igor Gomes became the first man in the middle -field.

– If you come here to defend yourself, you will inevitably lose the game. We didn’t have a great first half. We got the goal, but we played very little. In the second half, when we were in our best moment of the game, in my opinion, when we were starting to spin the ball, Welington’s cross, Alisson reaching the bottom and getting a corner… When we started to have possession of the ball. we take a goal on the counterattack – lamented the coach.

– (…) We won games in Paulistão away from home too, we got the victories, but when you get talented teams, with players who make the difference, no matter how hard you fight, you don’t always get a positive result – he added.

Read too:

+ See how it was Flamengo vs São Paulo

+ And the ratings of Tricolor players

1 of 3 Rogério Ceni in Flamengo vs São Paulo — Photo: André Durão Rogério Ceni in Flamengo vs São Paulo — Photo: André Durão

Ceni also called “ungrateful” the sequence that São Paulo had and will still have at the beginning of the Brasileirão. The next game for the championship will also be away from home, against Bragantino, next Saturday. All this interspersed with South American and Copa do Brasil games.

Even so, the coach promoted a rotation in recent weeks. In the two duels of the international competition, against Ayacucho-PER and Everton-CHI, Tricolor entered with a reserve team.

– I think we were already prepared, the rotation was very much because there would be a game every three days. What was ungrateful were the opponents we took on in the first rounds (of the Brazilian). Of the first five games, three away from home against Flamengo, Bragantino and Fortaleza. Difficult games, long trips in the Sudamericana and that’s why we’re not going to change our thinking – he warned.

Best moments: Flamengo 3 x 1 São Paulo for the 2nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

São Paulo has another challenge away from home in the middle of the week. Next Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, the team faces Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

– What we have planned we will execute. Let’s put the best team to face Juventude. Financially important competition, for the club, we will not go against Juventude with any other thought than victory. The changes we have to make we will make, because we have another difficult game against Bragantino on Saturday. All too fast.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

“A painful defeat for São Paulo”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

The ge São Paulo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!