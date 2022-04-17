Check the list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will receive Android 13

The website xiaomispecializing in news about Xiaomi, brought information about which devices from the Chinese manufacturer will receive the update to Android 13. In addition, there is also a list of devices that will not receive the new version of Google’s operating system.

At the moment, Xiaomi has not officially commented, but the list can be taken seriously, as the site has sources on the Chinese manufacturer and often brings exclusive information. However, see it as a preliminary listing and it may change.

Looking at tradition, it is safe to say that the Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 and Xiaomi Mix 5 flagships will be the first to receive Android 13. For better visualization, we will organize the devices that will receive by lines and a general list of cell phones that will not receive the update.

It is worth noting that these lists are preliminary and unofficial.. If your phone is not indicated to receive Android 13, wait for the official statement from Xiaomi, as the Chinese manufacturer may update the list and add more devices. Through the MIUI Updater, it is also possible to know if your Xiaomi phone will receive Android 13. See more details here. Is your phone on the list to receive Android 13?

