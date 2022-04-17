Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to reach FA Cup final

Chelsea are in the FA Cup final! This Sunday (17), the Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0, at Wembley Stadium, in London, eliminating the rival and advancing to the big decision of the traditional tournament to face Liverpool, which eliminated Manchester City.

The Cup final is scheduled for May 14, at a time yet to be defined. Before that, Chelsea returns to the field against Arsenal in the Premier League, on the 24th of this month, at 15:45. Crystal Palace takes Newcastle on the same day, at the same time and also for Premier.

Ex law opens the scoring

Loftus-Cheek, a Chelsea player who has played for Crystal Palace in 2018, was the man responsible for deciding the match that until then was heading for a draw. At 19 of the second half, Mitchell lost the ball to Azpilicueta, who left it to Havertz. The German dropped into the midst of the mess and Loftus-Cheek unleashed a rocket, which deflected into Andersen before entering.

Mason Mount expands and secures ranking

The goal that guaranteed the classification came from Mount in a table with Werner in the 30th minute of the second half. The striker dominated in the half-moon putting in front of the marking and hit cross on the exit of Butland, who even touched the ball, but not enough to save.

Jorginho/Andreas Christensen partnership

Crystal Palace did little to attack and the main reason was the partnership between Jorginho and Andreas Christensen in the defensive sector. While Christensen blocked and prevented the rival kick, Jorginho retreated his position to help with pressure and the consequent stealing of the ball.

Jean-Philippe Mateta can’t kick

Announced by Crystal Palace as a promise to be the goalkeeper in January this year, Jean-Philippe Mateta was completely annulled by Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who avoided giving space to the striker. In 45 minutes of play, he barely appeared and failed to shoot even once towards the goal, being replaced in the second half by Jordan Ayew.

Chelsea sets the pace and misses chances

The Blues dominated possession, dictated the pace of play and controlled the match, but were unable to overcome the rival’s defensive sector for a good part of the match, which mainly closed the flanks. With a slow transition and an unbalanced attack, the team only managed to break the block in the second stage, in which they scored two goals in plays with a well-crafted ball.

Crystal Palace bets on counterattacks

Crystal was not shaken by the rival’s dominance and, evident of their technical superiority, closed in a 4-3-3 scheme to block spaces and make it impossible at all costs for Chelsea to touch the ball in their defensive sector that worked at times. On the other hand, he bet on speed counterattacks to try to find a gap in the Blues’ defense, but he was also unsuccessful.

Best chance of the visitors’ game

The best opportunity to take the zero off the scoreboard of Crystal Palace came only at 37 of the first stage. Kouyaté catches the remainder in the half-moon in a beautiful first-time kick and forces Mendy to make a great save. On the rebound, already in the small area, Andersen finishes with the goalkeeper on the ground, almost on the line, but sends it to the post.

DATASHEET

Chelsea 2 X 0 Crystal Palace

Reason: England Cup Seminal

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London (ENG)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn

Yellow cards: Havertz (CHE)

goals: Loftus-Cheek (CHE), at 19 of the second half and mason Mount (CHE), at 30 of the second stage

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen (Thiago Silva), Rüdiger, James, Jorginho (Ziyech), Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek), Alonso, Werner, Havertz (Kanté) and Mount (Lukaku). Coach: Thomas Tuchel.

Crystal Palace: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyaté (Milivojevic), McArthur (Olise), Schlupp (Benteke), Eze, Mateta (Ayew) and Zaha. Coach: Patrick Vieira.