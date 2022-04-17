China expected to see economic deterioration in March with Covid outbreak, but growth in the quarter

China is expected to see a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March, with the Covid-19 outbreaks and subsequent lockdown hitting consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth was pulled by the strong start to the year in the country’s economy.

Data to be released on Monday is expected to show that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4% in the January-March period compared with a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, beating a 4% pace in the fourth quarter. quarter of 2021 due to a surprisingly solid start to the year in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, GDP growth is expected to be just 0.6% in the first quarter, coming from a 1.6% rise in the October-December period, the survey showed, pointing to some cooling off.

Data on economic activity in March, especially retail sales, should show an even sharper slowdown, analysts say. That’s because the country has been seriously hit by the biggest outbreak of Covid-19 since the coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan in late 2019, and all the rigorous efforts to contain the virus have also affected sectors of the economy.

Analysts say April’s readings are likely to be worse, with the lockdown in Shanghai’s commercial center and elsewhere possibly dragging on for a while longer. Some economists even say that the risks of a recession have increased.

(Translation by the Brasília Office, 55 11 5047-2695)); REUTERS BC)