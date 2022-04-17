Clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem leaves wounded; understand escalating conflicts in the Middle East | World

More than 20 people were injured and 18 were arrested this Sunday (17) in clashes inside the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, Israel. The country’s security forces and Palestinian protesters clashed again. Police entered the site, the third holiest for Islam, on the grounds that men were carrying stones to throw at Jews who entered the esplanade.

The Esplanade of the Mosques is also considered the holiest site for the Jews, who call the place the Temple Mount. The Jewish population can enter the esplanade at specific times, but is prohibited from praying there.

The site, which is in the Old City of East Jerusalem, a Palestinian area occupied by Israel since 1967, was also the scene of violent clashes on Friday (15), which ended with 152 wounded. The clashes come at a time of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

2 of 2 A man injured on the Esplanade of the Mosques this Sunday (17) is taken to hospital – Photo: Reuters A man injured on the Esplanade of the Mosques this Sunday (17) is taken to hospital – Photo: Reuters

“Al-Aqsa (the name given also in Arabic to the Esplanade of the Mosques) is ours, ours alone, and the Jews have absolutely no right to this place,” said Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh in a statement.

Also in a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that “the security forces have carte blanche to … ensure the security of Israeli citizens.”

Two dead, seven wounded in Tel Aviv attack

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Turkey condemns ‘intervention’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the Israeli government for what he called “intervention and unacceptable provocation of the faithful” at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The declaration raises tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv, which in recent weeks have been weaving talks to improve relations between the two countries.

“Turkey will always support Palestine,” Erdogan said.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces leave more than 150 at Jerusalem’s holy site

Conflicts between Jews and Palestinians in Israel in the West Bank region have intensified in recent weeks. Since January, Israeli police have killed at least 25 people, and Palestinian gunmen have left 14 Israelis dead in attacks.

The Israeli government claims to be responding to the increase in one-off attacks by Palestinians. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett eased restrictions on security forces fighting what he called “a new wave of terrorism”. With that, police officers began to have more power of repression in actions called “counterterrorism”.

In the last one, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Thursday (14) in operations in the West Bank. The Israeli army claimed soldiers responded to attacks by dozens of people during “counterterrorism activities”.