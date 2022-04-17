Club does not explain whether Bolsonaro complied with Covid protocol – 04/17/2022

The appearance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Vila Belmiro this Sunday (17) for the match between Santos and Coritiba, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship, may have violated the health protocol stipulated by the state government.

To gain access to the stadium, the presentation of a complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus is required – either for two doses or a single dose – or negative antigen or RT-PCR tests. Without having taken any vaccine against Covid-19, it is still not known how the politician’s entry was endorsed.

On the field, Santos won 2-1.

wanted by Sheetthe CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) said that the logistics of entry and positioning in the stadium is only up to the home club and that the requirements for access are related to the local health protocol.

Santos, in turn, did not respond to the questions sent by the report since Saturday morning (16). Informally, the club’s advisor told reporters that Bolsonaro had complied with the protocols, but without detailing how it had been done.

Bolsonaro arrived at 10:20 am at the stadium this Sunday. The politician chose to come by car, accompanied by a large entourage and in-person security. On the way, he even stopped to greet supporters on the ferry between Santos and Guarujá.

The initial plan was for him to land by helicopter on the Portuguesa Santista field, a club located less than 1 km away from Vila Belmiro, and proceed to the stadium.

Before the game started, when noticed in the club’s president’s box, most of the fans hurled insults and boos at the president, while others shouted “myth”.

In one of the sectors of the stadium, intended exclusively for members and owners of captive seats, fans came to argue after demonstrations against the politician. They had to be restrained by police after an exchange of curses.

Since Friday (17) he has been staying at the transit hotel of Forte dos Andradas, in Guarujá, to spend the Easter holiday. The president left Vila Belmiro ten minutes from the end of the match.

Interestingly, in October, on his ninth visit to Guarujá, this time to spend the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, Bolsonaro questioned the requirement for proof of vaccines at events in the state and said he was unable to attend a game between Santos and Grêmio, for the 25th round of the last Brazilian.

“Why card? Vaccination passport? I wanted to see Santos play now and they told me that I have to be vaccinated. Why is that?”, he told supporters.

“I have more antibodies than whoever got the vaccine,” he added.

This is Bolsonaro’s third visit to the village since taking office in January 2019. On November 16 of that year, he chose to follow the 1-1 draw between Santos and São Paulo, valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

During the sale of tickets for the match against Coritiba, Santos informed on its website that “fans who did not present the documentation and/or refuse, before or during the game, to comply with the established measures, will not be admitted to the stadium and /or will be withdrawn”.

The rejection of the politician going to the stadium was declared by the main organizer of the team, Torcida Jovem. Two days before the confrontation, on social media, fans said that the politician was not welcome and declared that the visit had a political nature, as a “maneuver in search of support at the expense of passion”.

Bolsonaro’s second visit took place on December 28, 2020, when he participated in a charity friendly with athletes, former athletes, leaders and musicians.

He spent a few minutes on the field and celebrated a goal by making the arms gesture with his hands, popularized during his presidential campaign.

In a note, the Secretary of State for Health states that since March 9, “when 100% of football stadiums were released, to enter these areas, the host clubs must demand proof with a complete vaccination schedule.”

“Anyone who has not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of vaccine and submit a negative test valid for 48 hours for PCR type or 24 hours for antigen tests. The state ministry also reinforces that municipalities are responsible for monitoring the guidelines related to the prevention of Covid-19”, says the statement from the body.

The Municipality of Santos informed that there is no municipal legislation that obliges the requirement of proof of vaccination and that this requirement is a specific rule for entry into stadiums in the state of São Paulo.

The municipality claims to have provided kits with antigen tests for Covid-19 to the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic.​