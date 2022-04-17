Coachella and its history of cultural appropriation

This weekend will see the return of the Coachella festival, eagerly awaited by many after the three-year hiatus caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. As in previous editions, the eyes of the world will be focused on analyzing the fashion and attractions of the event.

In the near past, the festival was already synonymous with trends. The participation of celebrities in exclusive parties promoted by brands in the fashion world guaranteed Coachella’s stylish image. In recent years, however, the focus on fashion has given way to controversy.

The event was marked by several disrespects to different cultures and ethnicities, masked as “boho chic”. Fakes of feather headdresses belonging to native peoples, foreheads adorned with disrespectful versions of bindis (the so-called ‘third eye’ in Hindu religion), among other elements from other cultures being used inappropriately ended up becoming the festival’s image. Celebrities were no exception to cultural appropriation.

Cultural appropriation at Coachella. (Photo: Playback/Getty Images)

Known as the “Queen of Coachella”, Vanessa Hudgens has been criticized more than once for appropriating diverse cultures while hiding the incidents behind the excuse of “personal style”.

Kendall Jenner, in a widely criticized attitude, but which unfortunately came to be expected from the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, appeared wearing an Indian Nath (a typical wedding piece for Indian brides, made up of a chain that connects a nose ring to an ear ring) .

Appropriation can be found in almost every past decade. Alessandra Ambrósio, in 2014, faced the disapproval of several netizens by posting a photo wearing a feather headdress on Instagram, claiming in the caption to be “inspired for Coachella”. However, appearances of variations of the holy item did not end with the incident.

Writer Dillon Johnsonn, in the article “Cultural Appropriation at Coachella 2018 No Longer Phases Me as a Black Man” (The cultural appropriation at Coachella in 2018 no longer surprises me as a black man), sums it up perfectly: “Those who insist on using other cultures as fantasy have no idea of ​​its meaning or the oppression that such cultures suffer for using their trappings (…)”.

The festival participants were not the only ones to blame for the transgression, but the visibility and high potential of the launch of trends at the event ended up collaborating with the transformation of “boho chic” into pure and simple disrespect.

