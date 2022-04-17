Corinthians beats Real Brasilia and takes the runner-up position in the Brazilian Women’s Championship

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Real Brasília 3-0, at Parque São Jorge, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Women’s Championship. Timão’s goals were scored by Jaqueline, Gabi Zanotti and Adriana.

Timão did not enter the field for the competition for 15 days, due to the stoppage of the tournament for the friendlies of the Brazilian team on the FIFA date. In a great performance in the second half, Corinthians dominated the offensive actions and scored three goals in the second half.

With the victory, the Parque São Jorge club took the vice-leadership of the national competition, with 14 points. The alvinegro team is just two points behind Palmeiras, the current leader of the Brazilian Women’s Championship.

Write it down, Faithful! – Timão’s next game in the competition will be on April 25, Monday, at 4 pm, against São José, at the Martins Pereira stadium, in São José dos Campos.

Escalation

Arthur Elias could not count on nine athletes for the game: Erika, Katiuscia, Kemelli, Natascha, Tainá Borges, Giovanna Campiolo, Tamires, Liana Salazar and Traciane. On the other hand, there was the return of Grazi, Andressa and Bianca Gomes.

Corinthians entered the field with Lelê, Paulinha, Andressa, Yasmin and Juliete; Diany, Gabi Zanotti and Jaqueline; Adriana, Gabi Portilho and Jennifer.

Corinthians lineup My Helm

The game

First time

The match started very evenly, with both teams studying each other a lot. Corinthians’ first big chance came at six minutes. Gabi Zanotti launched Portilho in the area, which kicked hard forcing a good defense by goalkeeper Dida, from Real Brasília.

Timão put a lot of pressure on Real Brasília’s exit and didn’t let the opponent create. At 14 minutes, Corinthians almost opened the scoring. Adriana made a great individual move on the left wing, crossed in the area, Portilho hit it with the first shot, and the ball passed over the post.

At 18 minutes, almost a replay of Timão’s last chance. Adriana again made a great play, took it to the baseline, crossed in the area, and Portilho kicked wide. Corinthians dominated the actions in the match.

The most controversial move of the first half happened in the 27th minute. Adriana made a good move on the left, entered the area and was run over by Rafa Soares, defender of Real Brasília. Even with the protests of Corinthians, the referee ordered the game to continue.

Towards the end of the first half, O Timão intensified the pressure in the attack. At 37 minutes, it was the turn of Portilho to create the opportunity for Jhennifer, who kicked, but the opposing defense managed to block.

At 45 minutes, Diany gave a good pass to Adriana who kicked the post, on the rebound, Jaque scored for Corinthians. However, the referee signaled offside and annulled the goal of the Parque São Jorge club. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.

Second time

The second half started in the same way that the first half ended, with Corinthians in the attack. The Parque São Jorge club’s marking pressured the ball out and Real Brasília couldn’t create offensively.

At five minutes, in a moment of great pressure from Corinthians, Zanotti kicked and the ball exploded on the crossbar. On the rebound, Timão set up another attack, Jaque hit low in the right corner and opened the scoring for the alvinegro club

Even after conquering the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians continued to put pressure on the opponent. In the 12th minute, after a corner kick from Diany, Zanotti headed hard and scored the second goal for Timão.

The Parque São Jorge club bet on offensive plays along the sides of the field, and it was with this weapon that Timão built the third goal. In the 21st minute, Adriana made a great move on the left wing, was knocked down in the area and the referee signaled a penalty. In the charge, shirt number 16 hit and scored.

Arthur Elias made the first substitution in the team just in the 27th minute. Diany left and Marisa came in. In the next minute, Real Brasília created their best opportunity in the match. Nenê made a great move inside the area, kicked and Lelê made a good save.

In the 33rd minute of the final stage, the Corinthians coach made four changes to the team: Andressa, Jheniffer, Portilho and Jaque left. Miriã, Bianca Gomes, Mylena and Grazi entered. Highlight for the entry of Miriã, who entered to play as a defender.

Timão started to manage the result in the final minutes. Without much emotion in the rest of the match, Corinthians ended the game with a 3-0 victory against Real Brasília.

Corinthians 3 x 0 Real Brasilia datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Women’s Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: April 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos

Assistants: Amanda Pinto Matias and Fabio Rogerio Baesteiro

goals: Gabi Zanotti, Jaqueline, Adriana (Corinthians)

Public: 1,133 paying (total audience: 574)

Income: BRL 24,777.00

CORINTHIANS: read; Paulinha, Andressa (Miri), Yasmim, Juliete, Diany (Mariza), Gabi Zanotti, Jaqueline (Grazi), Jheniffer (Bianca Gomes), Gabi Portilho (Mylena) and Adriana.

Technician: Arthur Elias

REAL BRASILIA: Dida; Roberta, Rafa Soares, Isabela Melo, Bruna Natieli, Sass, Camila Pini, Gaby Soares, Maria Dias, Nen and Dany Helena.

Technician: Adilson Galdino

