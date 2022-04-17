Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pockets “heavy” after hat-trick for Manchester United

Portuguese was the highlight of the Red Devils’ victory over Norwich last Saturday (16), for the 33rd round of the English Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United forward (Photo: Getty Images)
Last Saturday (16th), the Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2, for the 33rd round of the Premier League, and kept alive the dream of the next Champions League. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was the highlight of the match, scoring three times, the second hat-trick since he returned to England.

However, the big detail is in a clause in the contract. The Portuguese would receive a bonus of 750 thousand pounds (R$ 4.6 million) if he reached 20 goals, a mark reached against Norwich. He still receives 100 thousand pounds (about R$ 614 million) for each goal scored with the shirt of Manchester United.

If he finishes the season as the Red Devils’ top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo will receive a further £1 million in bonuses. Currently, he leads the statistics, and Bruno Fernandes is his main pursuer. CR7’s salary at United is around £1.92 million a month.

See the best moments of Manchester United 3×2 Norwich City:

