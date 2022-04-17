Cruzeiro closes transfer window with more than two reinforcements teams

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lucas Oliveira, Waguininho, Matheus Bidu, Willian Oliveira, Joo Paulo and Pedro Castro were signed by Cruzeiro for 2022. Rafael Santos, second from left to right, returned to the club after loans to Inter de Limeira and Ponte Preta

Cruzeiro signed 24 players in the first transfer window of 2022, which ended last Tuesday, April 12. The market will open again on July 18th and close again on August 15th.

Of the 24 new additions, three have already left the club: right-back Gabriel Dias (Vasco) and defenders Maicon (Santos) and Sidnei (Gois).

Another three are waiting for an official announcement: midfielder Leonardo Pais, ex-Montevideo Wanderers, from Uruguay; and forwards Rafael Silva, ex-Wuhan Zall, from China; and Henrique Luvannor, ex-Al-Taawon, from Saudi Arabia.

As they were free on the market, Pais, Silva and Luvannor can be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter even after the transfer deadline.

Defender Z Ivaldo and forward Jaj, both ex-Athletico-PR, and goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, ex-Guarani, had their names published in the IDB on the last day of the window.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu scored 11 goals in 14 games for Cruzeiro in 2022 Regarding the highlights, the main Edu, author of 11 goals in 14 games for Cruzeiro. He was acquired for R$600,000 from Brusque, for which he finished the 2021 Srie B as top scorer, with 17 goals in 33 matches.

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, ex-Reading, from England, was given the mission to succeed Fbio. He played 15 games in 2022.

Midfielder Willian Oliveira, midfielder Joo Paulo and forward Waguininho are also frequent in the squad – all of them were on the field 14 times.

Two other athletes heavily used by coach Paulo Pezzolano are defender Oliveira (12) and midfielder Fernando Canesin (11). In the Campeonato Mineiro, the team finished as runner-up after being defeated by Atltico 3-1 in the decision. The overall campaign was nine wins, one draw and four setbacks. In the Copa do Brasil, they beat Sergipe (5 to 0), in the first phase, and Tuntum (3 to 0), in the second phase. The first leg of the third phase, against Remo, will be at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at the Baeno stadium, in Belm-PA. In Serie B, Raposa debuted with a stumble against Bahia (2-0), in Salvador, and beat Brusque in the second round (1-0), in Belo Horizonte. The main objective of the year is to finish the championship in the G4 and return to the Brazilian elite.

Cruise reinforcements in 2022

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral, Gabriel Brazo and Gabriel Mesquita Right side: Gabriel Dias (left the club) Left-back: Matheus Bidu Defenders: Z Ivaldo, Wagner Leonardo, Oliveira, Mateus Silva, Maicon (left the club) and Sidnei (left the club) steering wheels: Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro and Neto Moura Socks: Fernando Canesin, Joo Paulo and Leonardo Pais (unannounced)



Attackers: Edu, Jaj, Waguininho, Rodolfo, Rafael Silva (unannounced) and Luvannor (unannounced)