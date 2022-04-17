Cruzeiro closes transfer window with more than two reinforcements teams
Cruzeiro signed 24 players in the first transfer window of 2022, which ended last Tuesday, April 12. The market will open again on July 18th and close again on August 15th.
Of the 24 new additions, three have already left the club: right-back Gabriel Dias (Vasco) and defenders Maicon (Santos) and Sidnei (Gois).
Another three are waiting for an official announcement: midfielder Leonardo Pais, ex-Montevideo Wanderers, from Uruguay; and forwards Rafael Silva, ex-Wuhan Zall, from China; and Henrique Luvannor, ex-Al-Taawon, from Saudi Arabia.
As they were free on the market, Pais, Silva and Luvannor can be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter even after the transfer deadline.
Defender Z Ivaldo and forward Jaj, both ex-Athletico-PR, and goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, ex-Guarani, had their names published in the IDB on the last day of the window.
Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, ex-Reading, from England, was given the mission to succeed Fbio. He played 15 games in 2022.
Midfielder Willian Oliveira, midfielder Joo Paulo and forward Waguininho are also frequent in the squad – all of them were on the field 14 times.
In the Campeonato Mineiro, the team finished as runner-up after being defeated by Atltico 3-1 in the decision. The overall campaign was nine wins, one draw and four setbacks.
In the Copa do Brasil, they beat Sergipe (5 to 0), in the first phase, and Tuntum (3 to 0), in the second phase. The first leg of the third phase, against Remo, will be at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at the Baeno stadium, in Belm-PA.
In Serie B, Raposa debuted with a stumble against Bahia (2-0), in Salvador, and beat Brusque in the second round (1-0), in Belo Horizonte. The main objective of the year is to finish the championship in the G4 and return to the Brazilian elite.
Cruise reinforcements in 2022
Right side: Gabriel Dias (left the club)
Left-back: Matheus Bidu
Defenders: Z Ivaldo, Wagner Leonardo, Oliveira, Mateus Silva, Maicon (left the club) and Sidnei (left the club)
steering wheels: Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro and Neto Moura
Socks: Fernando Canesin, Joo Paulo and Leonardo Pais (unannounced)
Attackers: Edu, Jaj, Waguininho, Rodolfo, Rafael Silva (unannounced) and Luvannor (unannounced)