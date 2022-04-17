Curry celebrates return to court in Warriors win: “It was good to feel the vibe of the playoffs” | nba

The Golden State Warriors fan slept very happily last Saturday night. If the important victory over the Denver Nuggets in the opening of the playoffs wasn’t enough, the match marked Stephen Curry’s return to the court. The NBA star had been in recovery for a month after suffering a ligament injury in his left foot.

“It was good to get the playoff vibe again and obviously it’s different coming off the bench and trying to make the most of the minutes that are appropriate now,” said Curry, a seasoned playoff player and three-ring NBA owner.

Curry was on court for 21 minutes and scored 16 points. The Warriors’ standout in the 123-107 triumph was young Jordan Poole. A playoff debutant, the 22-year-old led the team with 14 points in the second period, the most balanced and tense moment of the game. Poole showed maturity and stability. The San Francisco franchise took off, reaching a 24-point lead and making it 1-0 in the series. Warriors and Nuggets will face each other again on April 18.

Philadelphia 76ers 131×111 Toronto Raptors

In the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, who stood out was also a rookie. Tyrese Maxey, 21, scored 38 points and helped the Sixers win 131-111. The Philadelphia team committed just three turnovers and equaled the NBA playoff record.

– The only thing I will remember is our victory. That’s all that matters right now. Everything else is behind us,” said Maxey, who became the youngest player in franchise history to score 30 points or more in a postseason game.

Utah Jazz 99 x 93 Dallas Mavericks

A duo is a duo! And the Utah Jazz saw theirs have a big night in the playoffs opener against Dallas. Stars Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic were instrumental in the 99-93 victory. The Mavericks are without their main star Luka Doncic, who has a calf injury and is not expected to return to the court.

– We have to go into attack mode – said Mitchell, who was the scorer of the game with 32 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 130×117 Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 130 to 117 to open up the NBA playoffs. Wolves had a good collective performance, having six of their 10 players in action scoring at least 10 points, and surprised the runner-up of the Western Conference in the regular season.

The highlight of the match was guard Anthony Edwards, who made a good postseason debut with 36 points, six assists and two blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 29 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley came off the bench with 23 points and five rebounds. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant drew attention with 34 points, four rebounds and eight assists.