Du Queiroz reveals bet of 500 reais per pass with Rger Guedes and striker jokes: ‘I’ll give 250’

In addition to being very happy for having scored three goals against Avaí, in the second round of the Brasileirão, Róger Guedes showed intimacy and charisma with his teammates. In the mixed zone after the game, Du Queiroz revealed that he made a bet of 500 reais with the striker for an assist.

“I was taking him to make two to one on the side, and luckily he closed the Piton and opened up a little space for me in the middle, then I carried and managed to find Róger Guedes. He owes me 500. He said the pass was 500, so he already knows, it wasn’t the defender, it was me (laughs). I need this goal, but it will come out at the right time”, said the steering wheel.

Contrary to shirt 37, Róger Guedes, also in the mixed zone, told his version of the story. The striker joked that the ball actually hit an Avaí player before reaching him and therefore would only give 250 reais to his teammate – but he praised the move.

“I said that I would give him 500 reais if he gave me assistance, since last year I told him that, but assistance was not even his, right, but I think I’ll end up giving it to him because he made a beautiful move, I missed the pass that I covered him, the guy who had to give me the pass instead of himbut I think it deserves. I’ll give him 250, and 250 to the guy who touched the ball (laughs)”, said shirt nine.

Du Queiroz also had a good night, despite not hitting the net. The player himself even chose the match as the best he’s done since the arrival of Vítor Pereira. In addition, he commented on this beginning of the Brasileirão and the coach’s work.

“I think it’s the result of work, the team is pressing more, it’s looking for more ahead, it’s starting a little stronger, it was like that here and against Botafogo, even with Dali it was the same thing, but it was a more difficult game , atypical, a bit catimbeira team”, he said.

See more at: Rger Guedes, Du Queiroz and Corinthians x Ava.