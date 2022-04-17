Dupla Sena leaves to bet on Santos and region has 46 millionaires in less than a month | Santos and Region
The Dupla Sena contest 2355, drawn this Saturday (16), left another resident of Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, a millionaire. In less than a month, three of Caixa’s main lottery prizes benefited 46 people from the region, totaling more than BRL 228 million.
The Easter Dupla Sena distributed R$ 32,248,449.90 in the 1st draw, which had three winners. Each one will receive R$ 10,749,483.29. In addition to the resident of Santos, who made a simple six-number bet over the internet, gamblers from Barra do Choca (BA) and Governador Valadares (MG) were contemplated. The tens drawn were: 19 – 25 – 32 – 38 – 39 – 42.
The 2nd draw, whose prize pool is smaller, also came out for three bets, which will each receive R$ 988,848.33. The dozens drawn were 05 – 13 – 15 – 22 – 42 – 44.
Mega-Sena winner in Santos displays the winning ticket — Photo: Personal Archive
The coast of São Paulo has become, in the last four weeks, a kind of ‘National Capital of Lotteries’. In less than 30 days, BRL 228,067,591 were distributed to gamblers in Santos and Mongaguá.
The first prize, from Mega-Sena, of R$ 94,690,936.18, was drawn on March 19 in Mongaguá. The second, also from Mega-Sena, in the amount of R$ 122,627,171.80, came out in the contest on April 2 for Santos. The third was this Saturday, from Dupla Sena.
In Santos, the Mega-Sena prize went to 44 new millionaires, all employees of the same company, who participated in a pool. The total amount was divided among the players, and each one got R$ 2,786,981.17.
The Mongaguá contest awarded a single hot foot, which took the jackpot of approximately R$95 million. The winner bet on Lotérica Mongaguá, in the Center, hitting the six tens. The gambler has not been identified. This prize was the fifth largest in history, if the Mega da Virada draws are disregarded.
Lotérica Mongaguá, where the bet of the winner of R$ 94 million in the Mega-Sena took place — Photo: Márcia Rossi/Lotérica Mongaguá