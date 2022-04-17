Dupla Sena leaves to bet on Santos and region has 46 millionaires in less than a month | Santos and Region

3 of 3 Lotérica Mongaguá, where the bet of the winner of R$ 94 million in the Mega-Sena took place — Photo: Márcia Rossi/Lotérica Mongaguá

Lotérica Mongaguá, where the bet of the winner of R$ 94 million in the Mega-Sena took place — Photo: Márcia Rossi/Lotérica Mongaguá