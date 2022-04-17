Effective vaccine against the virus of the current flu outbreak is applied in Campos – Campos 24 Horas





“You don’t have to wait 6 months or 1 year to get the flu vaccine that is being offered in 2022.” The statement is from the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), of the Municipal Health Department, infectious disease physician Charbell Kury. He explained that, even those who took the vaccine at the end of last year or even until 1/31/2022, must return to the health post for a new immunization. Every year, the composition of the immunizer is updated. The vaccine applied in this year’s campaign is effective against strains type B, H1N1 and H3N2, the latter of the Darwin subtype, responsible for the flu outbreak last year. Elderly people aged 60 or over can look for a vaccination post in the municipality. (read more below)

“This year’s vaccine is different from that of 2021. Annual vaccination is essential because of the variation in the subtypes of Influenza circulating in Brazil, which change every year”, explained the doctor, noting that the only contraindication is for people who have severe allergy. the egg. (read more below)

Charbell urges people not to miss the vaccine. “One of the possible causes of the out-of-season outbreak is low adherence. In the autumn period, respiratory diseases, which we call upper respiratory infection, increase by around 30 to 50%”.

The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign started on April 4 across Brazil. This first stage is intended for the elderly (people aged 60 and over) and healthcare workers. Health professionals should also update the vaccination book if they have not taken both doses of the measles vaccine. In Campos, since the beginning of the campaign, 4,342 doses of the flu vaccine have already been applied.

Since last Monday (11), the Health Department started vaccinating health workers against measles. The vaccine is available at Automóvel Clube Fluminense, from 9 am to 4 pm, from Monday to Friday. On site, professionals can also take the flu vaccine. Due to the Holy Week holiday, service will only return on Monday (18), when both vaccines will also be available at Guarus Plaza Shopping, from 9 am to 4 pm.

