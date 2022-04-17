Elden Ring is grabbing players more than other recent open world titles

Elden Ring is one of the great releases of 2022 and will easily rank among the best games ever released.

Since its arrival on February 25, 2022, From Software’s title has remained a highly popular topic and one of the most praised games by gamers, who continue to try to uncover its numerous secrets.

According to information shared by Mat Piscatella of NPD, Elden Ring is managing to keep players active more strongly than other open world games that have also recently hit stores. More than that, the number of hours that each player plays also continues to rise.

“So I went back and looked at the NPD Group player activity tracker to check Elden Ring,” he said Wink.

“According to gameplay information, Elden Ring is not only keeping players at a higher ratio than other recent open world games, it also shows less variation in hours played per user over time..”

“In other words, while Elden Ring’s reputation is tough, gamers are sticking with it. In March, Elden Ring was also in the top 15 most played games on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.”

“Now, that doesn’t mean much in terms of the future in terms of player activity or sales. But, at least for now, Elden Ring is as addictive as an open world game can be.”

Elden Ring is a game that is leaving the industry amazed and surrendered, a rare effect to see and that only games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild or The Witcher 3 have achieved in recent years.