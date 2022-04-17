Elon Musk could become the ‘Citizen Kane’ of the digital age if he buys Twitter – Link

Elon Musk; Billionaire’s wish is to have an unrestricted platform

What if one of the most relevant information tools in the world belonged to a temperamental billionaire who could do whatever he wanted with it? We’re talking about Elon Musk’s proposal to buy Twitter, which he released on Thursday. His offer is estimated at more than $43 billion, which is a lot of money even for Musk, chairman of Tesla and owner of SpaceX. (Musk’s letter proposing to buy from Twitter said she would be conditioned to find help paying for the acquisition. It didn’t say where the money might come from.)

We’re already in the second week of the public and shaky romance between Musk and Twitter, and there may be more weirdness in the future. But imagine that Musk ends up buying Twitter from the shareholders who own it. The closest comparison to this is perhaps that of 19th-century newspaper barons such as William Randolph Hearst, Joseph Pulitzer, and the fictional Charles Foster Kane, who used their publications to follow up on personal interests, sensationalize world events, and harass their enemies.

We haven’t really had a Citizen Kane of the digital age, but Musk might be one. And Twitter’s global influence is probably greater and more powerful than that of any newspaper in Hearst’s day.

the purchase of Washington Post by Jeff Bezos and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire are close, but that would be a milestone: a 21st century tech baron’s purchase of a globally important digital platform, with the aim of reshaping it in his own image. “It would be a throwback to the ‘Citizen Kane’ days of press barons using their newspapers to promote their favorite causes,” says Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan business school.

Unlimited

Musk’s favorite plan is a Twitter that works the way he uses the platform: no strings attached. He imagines a social network transformed by him into a model of expression without theoretical limits.

It’s basically the same proposal as former President Donald Trump for his app, Truth Social. Several other social networking sites have also promised to enable internet dating without the arbitrary rules imposed by companies such as Twitter, Google and Facebook. But these sites remain relatively small and unimportant compared to Twitter.

Musk’s proposal to buy Twitter, therefore, would amount to a real-world experiment in a parallel social networking app with no restrictions on what people can do and say.

Truth Social does not allow absolute freedom of expression. Few people want to have their social media feeds clogged with spam with cryptocurrency ads, terrorist recruitment proposals or child harassment. No one is quite sure what a Twitter account that is accountable to no one but Musk would look like.

It’s fun to imagine what you would do if you were the boss of Twitter, but it’s not so fun to be the real boss of Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to be having fun running Facebook. If Twitter were exclusively owned by Musk, he wouldn’t have to worry about changes in the company’s stock price or shareholder demands like Zuckerberg. But that doesn’t mean Musk would be irritation-free.

When you have a powerful website, you could end up in the position of receiving threats from the Russian government to arrest its employees for postings it doesn’t like or having a family member ask why a harasser might harass you in their private messages. Musk might not want to deal with the sordid details of owning a tool of global influence, but he would have no choice if he were the sole owner.

Pressure

Twitter executives and directors are in a tough spot. The company said its board would “carefully review” Musk’s proposal and decide what it believes is in the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders.

The social network’s board could agree to Musk’s offer, and he could decide that raising money to buy the platform and turn it into an imaginary haven of free speech is not the best way to spend his money, time and energy. Then Twitter would have a useless takeover bid.

Twitter’s board could reject Musk’s proposal on the grounds that the company has a long-term plan that would make it more valuable than the amount offered by Musk. In that case, the billionaire might sell the billions of dollars worth of stock he bought. The price of papers would likely plummet.

Twitter president Parag Agrawal might rather pull out his toenails than deal with weeks of confusing drama over Musk. It might not be a good idea for the billionaire to keep getting involved in a messy Twitter drama.

What if Musk gets what he believes he wants? Kane achieved his biggest dreams and was unhappy. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA