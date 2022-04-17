European club studies making a millionaire proposal for Corinthians base jewel

Midfielder Matheus Araújo, one of the promises of the basic categories of Corinthians, aroused the interest of Ajax, from Holland. The European club has signaled interest in having the Timão jewel and has the conditions to formalize a proposal to the Parque São Jorge team. The information was first provided by the Timon Central and confirmed by the report of My Helm.

There is still no offer on the Corinthians tablebut the first moves of the Dutch team indicate a purchase proposal in the region of 5 million euros (approximately R$25 million). If it becomes official, the tendency is for the alvinegro club to negotiate the athlete.

Matheus Araújo is an old target for Ajax, which has already sent scouts to observe some of the athlete’s training this season. The Dutch club’s intention is to have the player, at first, in the B team, aimed at young people aged 21 or under.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of 2021, the midfielder renewed his contract with Corinthians until 2024. According to information from the My Helmthe athlete’s rescission fine is 50 million euros for foreigners and R$60 million for clubs in Brazil.

Matheus Araújo’s renewal with the Parque São Jorge club took place “in a hurry”. The player had an agreement with a Spanish club, however, after a turnaround, the athlete stayed at the alvinegro club.

The 19-year-old midfielder played in the last Copa São Paulo Futebol Júnior, when he scored two goals in the alvinegra campaign. Corinthians was eliminated in the third phase of the tournament, against Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, after a 2-1 defeat.

In Timão’s under-20 category, Matheus Araújo played 64 matches and scored 15 goals. For the professional team, the midfielder played an official match, against Novorizontino, for the Paulista Championship last year.

See more at: Matheus Arajo and Mercado da bola.