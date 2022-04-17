Fan creates incredible poster for Batman 2; Look

A fan created an awesome poster imagining Batman 2, with Mister Cold as the main antagonist. The villain is speculated for the sequel.

Many fans are interested in seeing Mister Cold in Batman 2, mainly because the character didn’t do well in Batman and Robin.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that the villain will be in the sequel, director Matt Reeves has stated that he may have some ideas for a modern version of Mister Cold.

Check out the amazing fan poster for Batman 2 below.

More on Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and arrives on HBO Max on April 18.