FGTS: extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand starts this week; see how to withdraw – Economy
This week begins the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The deposit will be made from Wednesday (20/04), when workers with a formal contract via the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) born in January will be able to withdraw up to one thousand reais.
Generally, the FGTS can be withdrawn at opportune times, such as dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home or upon retirement. However, on March 17, the Provisional Measure that releases the extraordinary loot was signed.
Payment is due until June 15 (with a deadline for withdrawal until December 15), depending on the worker’s month of birth. The Federal Government estimates that around R$30 billion will be made available to 42 million people from April to June this year.
It is noteworthy that the optional withdrawal. To not have the amount credited and the FGTS account debited, it is necessary to access the FGTS application to go to one of the Caixa branches and inform that you do not want to receive the amount.
Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal
January: April 20
February: April 30th
March: 4th of May
April: 11th of May
May: 14th of May
June: 18th of May
July: 21st of May
August: 25th of May
September: 28th of May
October: 1st of June
November: 8th of June
December: 15th of June