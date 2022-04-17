FGTS: extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand starts this week; see how to withdraw – Economy

Application allows consultation of the value of the extraordinary loot (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) This week begins the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The deposit will be made from Wednesday (20/04), when workers with a formal contract via the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) born in January will be able to withdraw up to one thousand reais.

The withdrawal amount and date can be consulted through the FGTS application for Android or iOS smartphones, on the Caixa Econmica Federal website or at the bank’s bank branches. Since April 8 this year, workers can check the availability of the benefit.

Generally, the FGTS can be withdrawn at opportune times, such as dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home or upon retirement. However, on March 17, the Provisional Measure that releases the extraordinary loot was signed.

Payment is due until June 15 (with a deadline for withdrawal until December 15), depending on the worker’s month of birth. The Federal Government estimates that around R$30 billion will be made available to 42 million people from April to June this year.

It is noteworthy that the optional withdrawal. To not have the amount credited and the FGTS account debited, it is necessary to access the FGTS application to go to one of the Caixa branches and inform that you do not want to receive the amount.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

January: April 20

February: April 30th

March: 4th of May

April: 11th of May

May: 14th of May

June: 18th of May

July: 21st of May

August: 25th of May

September: 28th of May

October: 1st of June

November: 8th of June

December: 15th of June