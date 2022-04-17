Five overcoming movies for those who loved Netflix’s ‘Hail’ – Metro World News Brasil

One of the most watched movies on Netflix in the last week, “Hail” tells a story of overcoming that moved most viewers.

In the film, Miguel Flores is a famous meteorologist with movie star status. However, on his first day on a new show, he completely misses the weather forecast and ends up being hated across the country.

For those who loved the Argentine feature, Metro World News separated five other overcoming films, to get emotional again.

untouchables

Where to watch: Globoplay

Celebrities in the cast: François Cluzet (“Tell No One”) and Omar Sy (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”)

What is it about: For those who were moved by Miguel Flores’ journey, prepare your handkerchief: “Untouchables” tells the story of a quadriplegic millionaire, who hires a man from the periphery to be his escort. Their relationship develops to the point where, what was once a professional, grows into a friendship, changing both their lives.

Paternity

Where to watch: Netflix

Celebrities in the cast: Kevin Hart (“Cop in Trouble”), Alfre Woodard (“Annabelle”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out!”)

What is it about: Like “Hail”, “Paternity” also explores the father-child relationship, albeit in different situations. Matt (Kevin Hart) decides to raise his daughter alone after his wife dies in childbirth. Even in grief, he takes an oath to provide his daughter with complete support, facing doubts, fears, headaches and dirty diapers.

The good side of life

Where to watch: Netflix, Globoplay and StarPlus

Celebrities in the cast: Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”) and Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull”)

What is it about: In this film, the protagonists already start to decay. After a rough patch in his life, Pat is ready to move on and win back his ex-wife. He meets Tiffany, who promises to help him with the task of reconquest, but an unexpected bond begins to unite them.

Brazil Central

Where to watch: Globoplay and Apple TV Plus

Celebrities in the cast: Fernanda Montenegro (“Belíssima”), Vinícius de Oliveira (“Second Call”) and Marília Pêra (“Pé na Cova”)

What is it about: Brazilian on the list, the film tells the emotional story of Josué, a nine-year-old boy who ends up alone when his mother is killed in a bus accident. With Dora’s company, they set off towards the interior of the Northeast, in search of Josué’s father, whom he never knew.

12 years of slavery

Where to watch: Star Plus

Celebrities in the cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor (“2012″), Michael Kenneth Williams (“Assassin’s Creed”) and Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: First Class”)

What is it about: An even more potent story of injustice. The film tells the story of Solomon Northup, in 1841, a free black man who lives in peace with his wife and children. He is kidnapped, chained and sold as if he were a slave. He needs to overcome physical and emotional humiliation to regain his freedom after 12 long years.

