Game of Thrones | 11 years of one of TV’s biggest milestones

On April 17, 2011, exactly 11 years ago, it aired “Winter Is Coming“, the first episode of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Sundays like this one became a trademark for the HBOwhere people would gather at home, and even in bars, to watch episodes of the series.

With a quality standard that surpassed many cinema films, Game of Thrones’ became the biggest Emmy Award winner of all time, with 160 nominations out of 59 wins.

The recognition was so absurd, that after 8 seasons, the production won as “best series” at the Emmy in 4 of them.

Another milestone that the series has is that it has revealed multiple actors for the Hollywood film market. We can cite Emilia Clarke, Pedro Pascal, Jason Mamoa, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and an extensive list of others.

Say it, of all the epic scenes and events of the series, which one impressed you the most?

Since May 19, 2019, when its last episode aired, fans of this universe have been orphans of it. However, this will be resolved later this year, when it will debut ‘House of the Dragon‘, the series’ first spinoff.

The story, inspired by ‘fire and blood‘, takes place about 300 years before the main plot, showing the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros.

All 8 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones‘ are available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

A bestselling book hit, George RR Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series is brought to the screen when HBO decides to dig deep into the genre and recreate epic medieval fantasy. This is a portrait of two powerful families – kings and queens, knights and renegades, honest men and liars – playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to seize the Iron Throne. The series was filmed in Malta and Northern Ireland, featuring the writer of the books.