Get to know the Miu Miu skirt that Maisa wore at Altas Horas – 04/17/2022 – Illustrated

There were those who joked that the look of presenter Maisa Silva, 19, at Altas Horas resembled Joey, from “Friends”, piling up all the clothes in the closet on her body. Memes aside, the actress took to the Globo program a piece by Miu Miu that became a hit in fashion and among influencers.

The 20-centimeter skirt costs 680 euros, about R$3,450, and has already been used here in Brazil by singer and influencer Manu Gavassi. Abroad, the piece has frequently appeared in celebrity compositions and on magazine covers, such as the one with actress Nicole Kidman in Vanity Fair.

In Miu Miu’s complete look, which presented the skirt in a fashion show in October last year, the miniskirt is usually accompanied by a short top – Maisa opted for a long shirt on the show.

These very short pieces have already been used by those who don’t have the extremely thin pattern of the ones that parade for the brand, as in an iD cover with a “plus size” model.

Apparently the trend is here to stay, at least for a while. This year, the brand has already presented variations of the ultra-short skirt. According to a report in the New York Times, at least ten guests at the event were wearing their original skirts, in khaki and gray, for example, and were looking for the best way to sit down with the outfit.

In addition, the piece has its own profile on Instagram, @miumiuset, which brings together photographs of the looks with the 20 centimeters of fabric.