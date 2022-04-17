Good news! Portugal recognizes Brazilian vaccination certificate and waives Covid-19 test

Good news for Brazilians who intend to travel to Portugal or have a connecting flight there: according to the Agora Europa website, the country has started to recognize Brazil’s vaccination certificate. With this, it is no longer mandatory to test for Covid-19 before traveling.

The change comes after Brazil recognized the European vaccination certificate as valid. With this, according to the Portuguese Foreigners and Borders Service, Portugal started to recognize the Brazilian certificate for the purpose of proof of vaccination.

The certificate must contain the full name of the vaccinated person, date of birth, name of the vaccine applied, number of doses applied and the day the immunization was performed. It is also necessary to include the name of the country and the entity issuing the document. The certificate issued by Conect SUS has all this information, learn how to issue it. It is worth remembering that Portugal recognizes all vaccines applied in Brazil, including Coronavac.

Those who have not yet completed the vaccine cycle or have not been vaccinated, continue with the obligation to present a negative test for Covid-19, which can be the antigen test (up to 24 hours before the flight) or RT-PCR (up to 72 hours before the flight).

TAP was also heard by the website and stated in a note that it is already applying the new directive to its flights.