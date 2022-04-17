‘I didn’t know Renato Góes until recording with him’

Leticia Salles barely said goodbye to the first phase of the soap opera “Pantanal”, in which she played the character Filó, and has already left for Boston, where her mother lives, whom she has not seen since 2019. It was from there, miles away, that Maria Fernanda watched her daughter’s debut as an actress — a debut that, in addition to the weight of a 9am soap opera, had every expectation as it was a remake of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s hit: “She cried a lot and made everyone watch it”, says the 27-year-old actress, who never tires of emphasizing the fact that she was raised by strong women: her mother, aunt and grandmother.

Letícia next to Renato Góes and Gustavo Corasini in the recordings of the soap opera Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

The carioca, who grew up in Complexo da Maré, says she has in common with these three women the determination and courage to take risks. When she arrived at Globo’s studios for the first live test of “Pantanal”, for example, she played opposite Renato Góes without knowing that she was facing an actor with so much experience, between prominent roles in the soap operas “Cordel Encantado” (2011) and “Old Chico” (2016).

He [Renato Góes] it was very quiet, but only later did I find out who he was. Had I arrived knowing, I would have been even more nervous.

Shortly after, she was already giving vent to her character’s unconditional love for the farmer José Leôncio, played by Góes, and faced scenes of sex and nudity, something that could have intimidated any other newcomer.

It was only when she learned that she would play Filó that the actress researched scenes from the original version, shown on TV Manchete in 1990, the year in which she was not even born. “I wanted to get an idea, but without getting caught up in the work of Tânia Alves. I had to do my own diving”, she justifies. The character’s understanding only happened when he landed in the Pantanal and could get to know, up close, not only the landscape of the largest flooded plain in the world, but also the stories of the women who, like his character, lived and worked in currutelas, the name given to areas of prostitution in the Midwest region.

Letícia Salles in the role of Filó, in the first phase of “Pantanal” Image: Publicity – TV Globo

In the conversation with one of them, Leticia was impressed by the mixture of sadness and naivety when she heard that, when the men called her, she asked that, before the meeting, the two of them went to the market together to buy food for her daughter.

These women wear that heroin cape and go over everything. And what interests me about Filó is the fact that she has lived this painful life, but also has the sweetness, hope in love and in a family life.

Before deciding on acting, Leticia studied biomedicine and worked as a receptionist in a beauty salon. It was in this job that she received the advice of a client, owner of an agency, to pursue a modeling career, which ended up taking her to a season in London.

rain and anxiety

So, while her mother – who had previously worked as a secretary and receptionist until she graduated in pedagogy – was going abroad to teach Spanish, she was heading to London with the aim of parading. “We went after our dreams in a different way, but at the same time the same, since we both moved countries”, remembers Leticia, who moved to England without speaking almost any English]

There, he also had to deal with a series of frustrations. “I had some bad luck that I couldn’t understand”, says she, who arrived all dressed up for castings that had already ended and doesn’t forget the day she was surprised by the rain on her way to an audition.

In that time, while dealing with the anxiety crisis resulting from the jobs that fell, Leticia was maturing the idea of ​​Ike Cruz, agent of actors like Juliana Paes and Romulo Estrela, who had suggested that she invest in her future as an actress. In the two years she was in London, the businessman did not stop sending references: scenes from films that ranged from the performance of Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson to Isis Valverde and Juliana Paes.

Letícia Salles studied biomedicine and was a model before debuting as an actress Image: Gustavo Zylberstain

In 2020, back in Brazil to follow this path, Leticia arrived almost at the same time as the pandemic and had to face the consequences of social isolation. “I started classes with [preparadora de atores] Ana Kfouri online”, she says. In this first contact, still at a distance, she learned through reading about the methods from Stanislavski to Kantor. “I felt that I had found myself and I was preparing myself even without having anything in sight”, remembers the actress. Two years later, she is already dealing with the success of her character in “Pantanal”.

Getting to be in this soap opera was already a very big step.

That’s why now, while watching the second phase of the telenovela, in which Dira Paes continues Filó’s trajectory, Leticia is rehearsing the next steps of her own journey. Among the plans are dancing, singing and “everything you can to get more firmness and confidence”. “I’m not going to wait for it to happen to prepare myself, I’m going to do the opposite”, says the actress, who announces she is “very open” to whatever comes along.