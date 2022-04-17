Igor Rabello leaves Galo and settles with São Paulo giant

Atletico MG defender Igor Rabello, 26, will be back at the club in the middle of this year, when the transfer window for Brazilian football opens up to new changes. With no space on the Rooster, the defender will play with the colors of the Sao Pauloas reported by the Central da Bola portal.

Before the window closed, São Paulo tried in every way to count on Igor Rabello’s football, but the time was not enough for a deal to be sealed. Despite this, a deal is closed for the middle of the year, with Igor Rabello arriving to fight for a spot in the center of Ceni’s team. Values ​​were not mentioned.

Igor Rabello is a bred of Botafogo and adds a small ticket, on loan, with the colors of Náutico. At Galo, he was hired to be one of the team’s great defenders, but he ended up not performing as expected, losing more and more space.

Sao Paulo on the market

In addition to Igor Rabello, the tricolor from São Paulo is still on the market in search of more names. The board is keeping an eye on the market in search of opportunities that fit the budget of Rogério Ceni’s team.

After defeating Flamengo, away from home, São Paulo returns to the field next Wednesday, also away from home, against the Juventude team.