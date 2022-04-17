Is there an anticancer diet? Understand how diet affects disease

posted on 04/17/2022 10:00 / updated 04/17/2022 13:11



During his participation in Big Brother Brazil, surfer Pedro Scooby commented that he goes 16 hours or more without eating. According to him, fasting makes the good cells “eat” the cancerous ones. Outside the reality show, influencer Maíra Cardi revealed that she followed a specific diet before becoming pregnant to reset the genes of diseases, including cancer, a process she called epigenetic modulation.

It is not new that diets and the supposed benefits of one or another method are on the lips of the people. Those who have had positive experiences speak in a tone of recommendation. But care is needed. Revista do Correio takes advantage of the World Day Against Cancer, celebrated on April 8, to understand what medicine and related areas really know about the link between food and cancer, a subject full of myths.

It is known that dietary care is part of the life of those undergoing cancer treatment and maintenance, a stage that cannot be neglected. Now, when it comes to prevention, the American Institute of Cancer Research estimates that 30% to 50% of all cases of the disease are preventable with the adoption of healthy lifestyles. Here in Brazil, this information is reinforced by the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Cancer is not a choice, but it is important to understand that the interaction, throughout the life cycle, between a person’s habits and what is called the host’s metabolic state – which is the genetic information it carries – are fundamental. for protection or susceptibility to tumor development.

And when we talk about eating habits that would lead to a tendency to cancer, nutritionist Marcella Garcez (@dra.marcellagarcez) says that few associations are supported by robust and highly suggestive evidence. Still, it is known that alcohol consumption is related to the risk of postmenopausal breast, colorectal, esophageal, head and neck and liver cancer.

While, lo and behold, consumption of dairy, milk, calcium, and whole grains is inversely associated with colorectal cancer risk, just as coffee consumption is inversely associated with risk of liver cancer and skin carcinoma.

Alessandra Leite, clinical oncologist at the Oncology and Hematology Center at Hospital Santa Lúcia, recalls that, no matter how harmful there are habits, it is the work as a whole that matters. “This happens with alcohol. It is common to see people who not only drink, but also smoke, use hormones, and so on”, she exemplifies.

We see, then, that there is no habit that sends someone straight to the group of those who will have the disease, let alone a food that does that. But what you usually eat can work, yes, as an extra factor. A diet considered Americanized, watered with fast food, grilled meats with fat, sausages, too many sauces, products with preservatives and calorie content is a danger. And this goes not only for cancer, but for heart attack, stroke and diabetes.

The process of cancer formation is the result of a complex interaction between diet, nutrition, physical activity and other environmental and lifestyle factors with host factors.

The meat dilemma

About red meat, it’s not that it’s an absolute villain, but it’s usually prepared with a lot of salt, under high temperatures and, because it’s more fatty, it makes digestion slower, which is why people who eat a lot of meat tend to have a trapped intestine. . “And, over time, eating steak every day, twice a day, combined with some other elements, can predispose to bowel cancer”, says Alessandra Leite.

For those who do not live without meat, the doctor says that it is not necessary to suspend, but it is essential to vary consumption with fish and chicken. “Red meat has benefits. More iron than other proteins, B vitamins, but, for the reasons that we have listed, it needs to appear in a balanced way on the menu.”

Are carbohydrates the villain?

Another topic often comes up when nutrition and cancer are on the agenda: that carbohydrate makes the body more susceptible to disease. The truth, demystifies Alessandra Leite, is that excessive carbohydrate consumption leads to the release of insulin, which is a normal and necessary hormone, but which, in an attempt to reduce the increase in glucose, begins to appear more than it should.

“Insulin is produced and released every time we eat, because it breaks down food and breaks down glucose in the blood. So it’s not that it’s pro-cancer, but when you eat a lot of white flour, rice and other carbs like , it is released in excess and it is this repetition is not good.”

intermittent fasting





Fasting, done since the dawn of medicine, has gained more and more supporters, for health reasons. In the scientific community, it gains relevance because of the evolution of obesity rates in the world

What about Peter Scooby’s fasting strategy? Marcella Garcez points out that preclinical studies and trials have shown that intermittent fasting has even broad-spectrum benefits for many conditions, such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, cancers, and neurological disorders. “Animal models show it improves health over a lifetime, it remains to be determined whether people can keep it for years and potentially accrue the observed benefits.”

The effects of fasting involve metabolic exchanges and resistance to cellular stress. The most studied hypothesis is that food restriction, in protocols of 16 to 48 hours, may be related to the modulation of autophagy, a degradation and recycling phenomenon that cells use to eliminate toxins.

mediterranean

Another diet pattern that has been highlighted is the Mediterranean diet, typical of the region of Greece and southern Italy. For some experts, it would be the closest to an ideal diet in terms of maintaining health. Lots of pork, low-fat grilled red meat, stews, cereal, and a little wine — which actually reveals a moderate, low-alcohol view. The habit of attending fairs also helps to ensure fresh and locally produced ingredients, without pesticides.

ketogenic

In July of last year, a study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology evaluated the safety of the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet in the treatment of brain tumors. The diet proved safe and viable for people with brain tumors called astrocytomas, which could be low- or high-grade.

“There are no curative treatments for these types of brain tumors and survival rates are low, so advances are welcome. All people had completed radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment, and among them, diet led to changes in metabolism. body and brain.” The study did not determine whether the diet could slow tumor growth or improve survival, but it tested safety in that case.

The Brazilian dish

Would there be a Brazilian advantage compared to the United States, due to the abundance of vegetables and fruits and the custom of eating salad here? Oncologist Alessandra Leite understands so. The American diet is considered more toxic in this case. However, it is as if our profit is limited to this comparison. It’s just that some points of the Brazilian diet require attention: the mixture of carbohydrates excess salt consumption of red meat above the world average, with many meats burned on the grill, such as termites and picanha.





The cereal duo continues to be the mainstay of the Brazilian diet, but the ease of fast-food consumption has been taking up space.

