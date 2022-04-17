Itinerant vaccination against covid-19 will serve four neighborhoods of Recife this week

THE Recife City Hall will carry out a new stage of itinerant vaccination Against the Covid-19 this week. With no need for scheduling, residents of four neighborhoods will be served by the initiative. The doses available will be applied in people from 12 years oldwho are in the profile to receive the first dose of the vaccine, or those who are due for the second dose, with delayed doses or who can already take the booster doses.









Between Monday (18) and Wednesday (20), in the morning and afternoon hours, workers from the Municipal Health Department (Sesau), will be in the following neighborhoods: Ibura, Afogados, Mustardinha and Pina (addresses below).





The action began in August last year and has visited more than 230 locations, applying 118,000 doses so far.





During the activities, the secretariat teams register people at Conecta Recife and administer the dose at the same time, without the need for an appointment.





To receive the vaccine, residents must have a photo ID and proof of residency. If you do not have the latter, or the certificate of electoral domicile, it is possible to use a self-declaration of residence, prepared specifically for this action.





Check out the full schedule:





Monday (18)





– Association of the Third Age of Afogados: Rua Travessa Bezerra da Palma, 200, Afogados (8am to 3pm)

– UR-02: Avenida Santos, 170, Cohab (landmark: Marias Festas, before Compesa) (8am to 12pm)





Tuesday (19)





– Mustardinha Residents Association: Rua Manoel Azevedo de Andrade, 220, Mustardinha (8am to 3pm)





Wednesday (20)

– Convento São Félix: Rua José Rodrigues, 160, Pina (8am to 12pm)

