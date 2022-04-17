Justice maintains arrest of suspected stabbing journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo, in Brasília | Federal District

José Felipe, 19, underwent a custody hearing this Sunday morning (17). With the decision, he should be imprisoned indefinitely. Information about the custody hearing for the other suspect was not released, because he is 17 years old and a minor.

Gabriel Luiz, 29, was returning from a bar with friends when he was attacked. First, he was admitted to the Hospital de Base do DF, where he underwent several surgeries. He was then transferred to a private hospital in Lago Sul, and his health has improved well.

On Saturday (16), the journalist was encouraged by the medical team to walk a little through the corridors of the unit, respecting the still delicate clinical condition. According to the doctors, Gabriel Luiz is awake, lucid and conscious. Friends and family say he is chatting, is in a good mood and “has even made jokes”.

Despite the improvement in his health, the journalist must remain in the ICU for another two days. After that, he will continue his recovery in the hospital. For now, there is no forecast of a rise.

Globo released a note on the case. See the full:

“Globo deeply regrets what happened, offers unrestricted solidarity to Gabriel Luiz and his family, to whom it will give all the help necessary for him to fully recover. Globo thanks the police for the prompt action, which led to the arrest of the two suspects, the rescuers from SAMU and firefighters, who were quick and efficient in first aid, and to SUS, especially the medical team of the Hospital de Base de Brasilia, who was extremely skilled in the surgeries that Gabriel underwent . Globo’s journalism will continue to follow the developments of the crime in justice.”

The attack on Gabriel Luiz took place around 11:15 pm on Thursday. Security cameras recorded the approach of the suspects who attacked the professional (watch above). The images show, first, the reporter passing by the place.

A criminal appeared soon after and another, behind. Further on, the duo attacked Gabriel. Moments later, the two ran away. Other footage shows the pair walking on a street near the scene of the attack.

The pair were detained the next day and claimed they decided to rob Gabriel Luiz because he was walking alone. He also claimed not to know the journalist.

The case is being investigated by the 3rd Police Station in Cruzeiro. According to delegates Douglas Fernandes and Petter Ranquetat, the corporation retraced the suspects’ path with the help of security camera footage.

“Based on these images, we were able to link that these individuals left the QRSW 3 region, in the Southwest region, and went towards the place where the events took place. And, after the crime, they returned to the same address. the victim’s cell phone was located, it was the address where one of the perpetrators was spending a few days, he was there, in fact, at a friend’s house. He lives in Cruzeiro”, said delegate Douglas Fernandes.

The suspects told the police that the minor held Gabriel Luiz and immobilized him with a rear naked choke, while the major stabbed him. During the action, the teenager was injured in the leg.

He asked a friend’s mother to take him to a hospital, claiming he was the victim of a robbery. When they went to register the crime at the police station, the minor ended up giving contradictory versions.

“When being interviewed, he began to present several contradictions and, finally, ended up confessing that, in fact, he had not been a victim of robbery, but had been stabbed by his own partner during the criminal action. While he was there, killing – lion on the victim, the other author kept stabbing, the victim trying to get free, and during that he was stabbed in the leg. He was injured in the leg. He went to the Base Hospital”, Fernandes said.

According to the delegates, the criminals dispensed with Gabriel Luiz’s cell phone because they knew the device could be tracked. But they took R$250 from the victim’s wallet, according to police.

Graduated in Journalism at the University of Brasília (UnB), Gabriel Luiz joined Globo as an intern in 2014.

In 2017, he was hired as a reporter for the g1 DF, a portal where he stayed for two years, until 2019, when he migrated to the DF1 team, as editor of the local newspaper in the capital.

Known for his irreverent and humorous style, Gabriel produces investigative reports that investigate irregularities in the most varied sectors of power.