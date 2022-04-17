Justin Bieber and other celebrities invest in startup linked to NFT’s; know more

Justin Bieber and other celebrities invest in startup linked to NFT’s. MoonPay has a payment infrastructure for cryptocurrency transactions and is betting on the growth of NFT’s membership by content creators.

Cryptocurrency payments company MoonPay received investments valued at 87 million dollars from celebrities such as singer Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, actor Ashton Kutcher, tennis player Maria Sharapova, among others, all enthusiasts of non-fungible tokens.

Last Wednesday (13), MoonPay announced that the investments are part of the Series A round, released in November 2021, valuing the company at 3.4 billion dollars.

According to Alex McDougall, director of 3iQ Digital Assets, in 2022 alone, more than 600 cryptocurrency startups received more than 12.5 billion dollars from venture capitalists.

MoonPay has previously offered service as an “advisor” for NFT purchases. Currently as a payment infrastructure for exchanging fiat and cryptocurrencies through traditional payment methods, the company relies on debit and credit cards, in addition to Apple Pay and Google Play.

Future of NFT’s

The startup MoonPay has a payment infrastructure for cryptocurrency transactions. According to the company’s president, Ivan Soto-Wright believes that more and more content creators should use NFT’s in an attempt to market products to engage their fans.

What proves the trend is the large number of celebrities investing in the sector, only in the company other big names can be mentioned, such as rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, The Weeknd, Bruce Willis, Paris Hilton, Drake, Gal Gadot and many others.

Getting to know MoonPay

The startup founded in 2018 and based in Miami, has software that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through traditional payment methods.

MoonPay offers its technology to companies such as cryptocurrency websites and the non-fungible token market which has shown strong appeal. Currently, the company has a base of 10 million customers spread across 160 countries.

As a new company with scaling potential, MoonPay still intends to expand its products.

What did you think? follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram for see more and leave your comment by clicking here.