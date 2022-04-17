Lifeguard is rescued by a bodyboarder in São Conrado after making a rescue; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

A stunning video shows a Fire Department lifeguard being helped by a bodyboarder at Praia de São Conrado, Rio’s South Zone. The soldier had gone into the sea to help another bodyboarder, but he also ended up needing support.

The episode, on Friday (15), was recorded by people who were at the scene.

There, a stage of the Brazilian Bodyboard Circuit took place. According to the newspaper O Globo, one of the contestants ended up being pulled to the rocks. Two other bodyboarders, Dudu Pedra – who was the judge of the event – ​​and john zikfell into the water and helped to push the victim away from the stones.

“We don’t think much about these times. I took David Barbosa’s surfboard, dropped my cell phone, glasses and everything where I was (…) When I was getting close to him, I saw that he was completely disoriented thinking about the worst, that it was climbing on the rock. Lots of waves from all sides. He came to where I was, he was exhausted. And I told us to follow the current [de água]even if we went to Ipanema”, said Dudu Pedra about rescuing the athlete who needed help.

Rescue used watercraft and helicopter

Three agents from the 3rd Maritime Group (3rd GMar), with the support of a watercraft and a helicopter, completed the rescue. The bodyboarder was hoisted onto the sand, attended by firefighters and taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital with minor injuries.

During the event, one of the lifeguard who participated in the rescue was also pulled by the current and thrown against the rocks.

That’s when the bodyboarder Renan Souzaone of the competitors, but who was out of the water, quickly descended the rocks and threw himself into the sea. to help the lifeguard, to the applause of those watching (see in the video above).

away from the rocks, All were rescued with the help of the Fire Department helicopter.

The lifeguard suffered some abrasions, according to the Corporation, and was taken to the Aristarcho Pessoa Central Hospital (HCAP).