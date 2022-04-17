LIVE: Internacional vs Fortaleza for Serie A – Play

After the historic game against River Plate in Argentina for Libertadores in the middle of the week, Fortaleza turns its attention to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor de Aço faces Internacional this Sunday (17), at 6 pm, at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS).

The match will be broadcast by Premiere, Rádio Verdinha and Tempo Real in Diário do Nordeste

How does the Lion arrive?

Defeated at Monumental de Nuñez by the Argentine giants by 2-0, Leão needs an immediate reaction in the season, as they come from three consecutive defeats, something unprecedented this year. The moment of oscillation requires care, as there are two defeats in the Libertadores Group stage and one in the debut of Serie A in Castelão for Cuiabá, when he played with a reserve team.

And this defeat makes Tricolor need to score in Beira-Rio against Colorado, at risk of the pressure increasing even more in a month full of games for Série A, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Cearense. After the game with Inter, Fortaleza debuts in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, against Vitória, at 7 pm at Castelão for the 3rd Round of the Copa do Brasil.

Due to the need for victory this Sunday and to recover from the debut with defeat in Serie A, Tricolor’s strategy of scaling a reserve team should not be repeated. Although the Copa do Brasil is also important, reacting in the Brasileirão is also important, and Vojvoda must choose the best he has, respecting, of course, some punctual wear in the squad.

Fortaleza de Vojvoda comes from 3 consecutive defeats in the season and seeks rehabilitation against Inter away

The leonine coach stated that he trusts the squad and that the team will continue fighting in all competitions, even with the marathon of games.

“I trust the game system and that all the players that make up Fortaleza’s squad are qualified to play in this system. If we want to keep fighting and fighting in the Brazilian, staying in the Copa do Brasil, in the Libertadores… that all players can fulfill functions. At certain times, the lineup has repeated players to give confidence. We knew that the month of April was very complicated”, in a press conference after the game against River Plate.

Goalkeeper Max Walef, one of the highlights of Fortaleza in Argentina with his defenses, said that the moment is to put his head in place and rehabilitate himself against Inter.

“We knew that defeat would come at some point, we are facing difficult games. It’s about keeping our head in place. We’ll work hard to go in search of victory on Sunday. We’ll have a short rest period, but we’ll have a good preparation, the teacher will study the opponent well, know how to climb well and the way to play for us to win against Inter”, he said.

taboos in the field

Fortaleza has two taboos to break in Beira-Rio. Leão never beat Colorado playing in Porto Alegre: there are 10 matches, with 7 victories for Inter and 3 draws. In addition, Fortaleza has not won away from home for 6 months, with 11 fasting games. The last leonine victory away was in October, against Chapecoense, for the Serie A last year.

No coach and farewell

Fortaleza’s opponents, Internacional are going through a difficult time. Colorado lost its Serie A debut against Atlético/MG, drew two games against weak teams in the Sudamericana (October 9 and Guaireña) and coach Alexander Medina was fired. In addition to the 3 recent bad results, with him the team was eliminated by Grêmio do Gauchão and from the Copa do Brasil by the modest Globo / RN. Thus, while looking for a new coach, Colorado will be led by interim Cauan de Almeida.

colored idol, D’Alessandro will retire from the lawns in the match against Strength. The Argentine midfielder, who turned 41 last Friday (15), made the statement on the social networks of the International.

Captain D’Ale is the second player who defended the most for Internacional in history, surpassed only by Valdomiro. There are 528 games and 96 goals scored.

The midfielder, who has a contract with the club until the 30th of this month, has not played since March 6, when Inter beat Aimoré 1-0. At 41, he must say goodbye to the pitch as a professional player in the match against Pici’s Tricolor.

Possible lineups

International

Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Kaique Rocha, Bruno Méndez and Liziero; Gabriel, Carlos de Pena, Edenilson and Maurício; Taison and Wesley Moraes. Coach: Cauan de Almeida (interim)

Strength

Max Walef; Landázuri, Benevenuto and Ceballos; Yago Pikachu, Zé Welison, Hercules, Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim; Moses and Renato Kayzer. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

TECHNICAL SHEET | Internacional vs Fortaleza

Location: Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date: 04/17/2022

Hours: 18 hours

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA) SP

Assistant 1: Daniel Luis Marques SP

Assistant 2: Evandro de Melo Lima SP