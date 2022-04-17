Maisa’s look for “Altas Horas” becomes a meme among internet users

Last Saturday, April 16, another edition of “Altas Horas” aired, presented by Serginho Groismanand Maisa Silva was one of the guests of the night and spoke a little more about her career. However, the actress ended up drawing attention on social media for her look.

Wearing a set by the Miu Miu brand, with a look created by stylist Pedro Sales, Maisa ended up becoming a meme. That’s because the look composed of a mix of deconstructed and overlapping tailoring pieces, in addition to the combination of heeled sandals and socks, did not please the public.

Created by Miuccia Pradadaughter of Luisa Prada and youngest granddaughter of Mario Pradaan artisan who founded the Prada brand in 1913, Miu Miu has become a favorite brand for several models and celebrities, especially among younger and well-known internet personalities.

The microskirt worn by Maisa is one of the most popular pieces in the brand’s current collection. At just 20 centimeters in length, the item has been used even by Nicole Kidman.

However, the look of Bruna Linzmeyer also became a topic. She opted for looser pants with a print animal print snake, tennis chunky and a bra full of rhinestones and chains. However, netizens also did not like the combination.

Guys, what is this outfit for Maisa and Bruna Linzmeyer at Altas Horas? Senhooooor lol— Redhead 👩‍🦰 💋 (@euizabelalima) April 17, 2022

