Maycon celebrates Corinthians’ good start in the Brazilian and praises Du Queiroz

Corinthians won its second consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship last Saturday. The 3-0 triumph against Avaí, at the Neo Química Arena, placed Timão as the provisional leader of the competition, which made the midfielder Maycon celebrate the alvinegro feat at the beginning of the dispute.

“The three points are always important, I think it’s the main thing, even more playing the way we played. I think it was consistent, we created, we attacked, we had possession, we didn’t concede the goal, which is very important for us. I think it was a very well-constructed result, I think the group is doing very well, we are in constant evolution. We have a sequence of good victories, this increases the confidence of the group, all in favor of Corinthians, of course”, said Maycon in the mixed zone after the match.

“I think it’s important, the Brazilian is a very difficult championship, we know, every point is very important, especially the victories at homewhich is a place where we have to keep this tradition during the competition, during the year. It’s a long championship, but it also interests us a lot, Corinthians will enter to win every game, so there’s a very high turnover in the squadthat’s why everyone is having the opportunity, for us to always be with the best 11 possible within a game”, completed shirt 5.

Created from the base of Corinthians, Maycon has collaborated to improve the performance of another player from the base categories of Timão: midfielder Du Queiroz. Shirt 37 suffered from recent criticism but, against Avaí, it was an important point for the club’s victory, even collaborating for the team’s first goal. In this way, Maycon insisted on praising his companion and his evolution.

“Du Queiroz is a great player, he’s a boy who comes from the base and has a lot to evolve, he’s evolving, I think you have to give him time too. I didn’t see the criticism, but a player who comes from the base has to understand that Corinthians is like that, the fans also have to have a little patience, because not everyone can arrive and play in the best possible way. Du is in a very big evolution, I’m happy because as it was with me too, coming from the base, having to represent millions of fans, it’s a very big demand, but he’s doing very well, Corinthians still has a lot to gain with him”, he stated.

Back in Brazilian football after four years defending Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, Maycon spoke about his readaptation to Brazilian football. The midfielder highlighted that he still hasn’t reached 100% of his physical condition, but he said he was close to his ideal form.

“I think, physically, as I said, I’m not 100%, but I’m very close to it already. The commission has been doing a very good job to preserve me and for me to be able to do the amount of minutes they think is necessary for me not to have any kind of injury, because then it complicates a lot. Of course, we want to play the 90 minutes, play longer, but we have to understand that the phase calls for it, a little patience so that we can get to that 100% as quickly as possible”, explained Maycon.

The midfielder has a loan contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022. Asked about the possibility of staying longer at Timão, Maycon highlighted that his focus, for now, is on helping the club to take advantage of the moment.

“I’m very focused on my physical issue today and helping Corinthians, I think talking about it is too hasty, I just arrived, I don’t even have a month to go back. I’m focused on not getting injured, getting to 100% as quickly as possible and helping the club in the best way possible”, concluded Terrão’s calf.

